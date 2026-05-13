Jyeshtha Month To Witness 4 Ekadashi Vrats: Know Names, Dates, And All About The Sacred Fasts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2026 features Adhik Maas, extending Jyeshtha month for spiritual practices.

An extra lunar month means four significant Ekadashi fasts occur.

These include Apara, Padmini, Parma, and Nirjala Ekadashi fasts.

Devotees observe these for prosperity, peace, and spiritual growth.

According to the Hindu calendar, the year 2026 is considered spiritually significant as it will witness the occurrence of Adhik Maas, also known as the extra lunar month. Due to this rare celestial alignment, the month of Jyeshtha will appear twice in the Hindu Panchang. The Adhik Maas period will begin on May 17 and continue till June 15, 2026, making this phase especially important for devotees engaged in prayers, fasting, charity, and religious rituals.

What makes this period even more special is the rare coincidence of four Ekadashi vrats falling during the extended Jyeshtha month. Generally, Ekadashi occurs twice every month, once during the Krishna Paksha and once during the Shukla Paksha.

However, because of the additional lunar month in 2026, devotees will observe four highly significant Ekadashi fasts instead of the usual two. Each Ekadashi holds immense religious importance in Hinduism and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu, with devotees observing fasts and offering prayers for prosperity, peace, and spiritual growth.

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Here are the important Ekadashi vrat dates to note during Jyeshtha 2026.

Apara Ekadashi 2026

Apara Ekadashi is being observed today during the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. It is the first Ekadashi fast of Jyeshtha and is falling on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026

Padmini Ekadashi vrat will be observed on the Ekadashi tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha, which falls on May 27, 2026. This will be the second Ekadashi of the Adhik Jyeshtha month.

Parma Ekadashi 2026

Parma Ekadashi will be observed on June 11, 2026, during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Jyeshtha month. It will be the third Ekadashi vrat of the extended Jyeshtha period.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most difficult and significant among all Ekadashi fasts. In 2026, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on June 25 during the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month.

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