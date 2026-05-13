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HomeReligionJyeshtha Month To Witness 4 Ekadashi Vrats: Know Names, Dates, And All About The Sacred Fasts

Jyeshtha Month To Witness 4 Ekadashi Vrats: Know Names, Dates, And All About The Sacred Fasts

Adhik Maas will make Jyeshtha month spiritually significant with a rare sequence of four Ekadashi vrats dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Hindu traditions.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 13 May 2026 07:26 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 2026 features Adhik Maas, extending Jyeshtha month for spiritual practices.
  • An extra lunar month means four significant Ekadashi fasts occur.
  • These include Apara, Padmini, Parma, and Nirjala Ekadashi fasts.
  • Devotees observe these for prosperity, peace, and spiritual growth.

According to the Hindu calendar, the year 2026 is considered spiritually significant as it will witness the occurrence of Adhik Maas, also known as the extra lunar month. Due to this rare celestial alignment, the month of Jyeshtha will appear twice in the Hindu Panchang. The Adhik Maas period will begin on May 17 and continue till June 15, 2026, making this phase especially important for devotees engaged in prayers, fasting, charity, and religious rituals.

What makes this period even more special is the rare coincidence of four Ekadashi vrats falling during the extended Jyeshtha month. Generally, Ekadashi occurs twice every month, once during the Krishna Paksha and once during the Shukla Paksha.

However, because of the additional lunar month in 2026, devotees will observe four highly significant Ekadashi fasts instead of the usual two. Each Ekadashi holds immense religious importance in Hinduism and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu, with devotees observing fasts and offering prayers for prosperity, peace, and spiritual growth.

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha To Begin On September 2026: Check Shradh Dates, Significance, And All About This Sacred Period

Here are the important Ekadashi vrat dates to note during Jyeshtha 2026.

Apara Ekadashi 2026

Apara Ekadashi is being observed today during the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. It is the first Ekadashi fast of Jyeshtha and is falling on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026

Padmini Ekadashi vrat will be observed on the Ekadashi tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha, which falls on May 27, 2026. This will be the second Ekadashi of the Adhik Jyeshtha month.

Parma Ekadashi 2026

Parma Ekadashi will be observed on June 11, 2026, during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Jyeshtha month. It will be the third Ekadashi vrat of the extended Jyeshtha period.

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most difficult and significant among all Ekadashi fasts. In 2026, Nirjala Ekadashi will be observed on June 25 during the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Adhik Maas and when will it occur in 2026?

Adhik Maas, an extra lunar month in the Hindu calendar, will occur in 2026. This rare celestial alignment will cause the month of Jyeshtha to appear twice.

What is the significance of Adhik Maas in 2026?

Adhik Maas in 2026 is spiritually significant, making this period especially important for prayers, fasting, charity, and religious rituals. It's a time for devotees to deepen their spiritual practice.

How many Ekadashi fasts will be observed during Jyeshtha in 2026?

Due to the extra lunar month, four significant Ekadashi fasts will be observed instead of the usual two. These are dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu.

What are the dates for the Ekadashi fasts in Jyeshtha 2026?

The Ekadashi fasts in Jyeshtha 2026 are Apara Ekadashi on May 13, Padmini Ekadashi on May 27, Parma Ekadashi on June 11, and Nirjala Ekadashi on June 25.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 07:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apara Ekadashi Adhik Maas 2026 Jyeshtha Month 2026 Adhik Maas Significance Ekadashi Dates Hindu Festivals 2026 Ekadashi Vrat 2026
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