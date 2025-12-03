Wonderla Chennai, inaugurated on December 1, 2025, by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, faced severe backlash after multiple rides stopped abruptly mid-air. More than 30 people, including five children, remained suspended on a roller coaster before staff brought them down safely. What was billed as a landmark moment for Chennai’s entertainment landscape quickly spiralled into controversy on its first day.

Several other attractions also stalled, leaving some riders stuck in awkward or lying-down positions. The amusement park had opened its gates even as Cyclone Ditwah continued to pound the city for the second continuous day, raising questions about operational readiness during harsh weather.

Visitors Shocked As Rides Stall Repeatedly

Videos shared online show frustrated visitors questioning the park’s preparedness. The much-publicised Rollar Coaster, touted as one of the star attractions, halted halfway through its launch sequence. Other rides, including Octopus Arms, suffered similar breakdowns.

Many visitors alleged that the park appeared “unfinished” and “rushed to open.” Arguments reportedly broke out between dissatisfied guests and staff, with complaints about the lack of proper communication from the management. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A user on X claimed, "Even though many Insta celebrities from Chennai have come, they have kept this news under wraps without posting a video......"

Chennai Wonderla roller coaster stopped mid ride, people panicking everywhere. Several rides not moving 😳🤯



Another comment read, "OMG ! Don't Go For FIRST 5 Months Still Some Top Tower Work Pending Why They Opened Soon In December !!?"

ABP Live has not independently verified the videos circulating online.

Social Media Flooded With Complaints

Despite rain-soaked conditions, visitors had turned up in large numbers, drawn by promotions highlighting India’s largest roller coaster, a monorail system and 43 world-class rides. However, the malfunctioning of several attractions led to a stream of Instagram comments and posts slamming the experience, many tagged with #Wonderla.

People who had paid for full-day passes expressed frustration, questioning: “Is this the first day of opening?”. Screenshots circulating on social platforms highlight complaints about stalled rides, long delays and unfinished infrastructure.

Wonderla Chennai: A Major Tourism Project

Spread across a vast expanse and capable of accommodating 6,500 visitors per day, Wonderla Chennai represents a significant investment in Tamil Nadu’s tourism sector. The park offers high-thrill rides, family attractions, children’s zones, water rides and eight themed restaurants.

Entry prices start at Rs 1,489, with multiple offers—10% discount on advance online bookings, 20% concessions for college students with valid ID, and group and festival packages.

But the turbulent opening day has cast a shadow over what was expected to be a marquee attraction. As videos continue to go viral, the public is demanding clarity on safety protocols, operational checks and why the park opened amid cyclonic weather.