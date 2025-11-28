WATCH: Stage Crashes During UP Wedding As BJP Leaders Gather To Bless Couple

A wedding reception in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia turned chaotic when a temporary stage collapsed just as several BJP leaders stepped up to bless the newly married couple. The dramatic moment, caught on camera, has since taken over social media timelines, sparking a mix of shock and humour online. Despite the frightening fall, officials later confirmed that no one sustained serious injuries.

Stage Collapses As Leaders Step Forward

In UP's Ballia, a wedding reception stage collapsed immediately after BJP district president and other senior leaders of the party got on to the stage to bless the newly wed. pic.twitter.com/4TzJywzofa — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 27, 2025

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a reception held for the brother of local BJP worker Abhishek Singh Engineer. Top district leaders, including Ballia BJP president Sanjay Mishra and former MP Bharat Singh, were among the many guests attending the celebration.

As the leaders moved toward the bride and groom for a group blessing, the wooden platform beneath them suddenly gave way. In seconds, the entire gathering, politicians, workers, and the couple, plunged to the ground, leaving the venue in complete disarray.

A video of the moment, recorded by attendees, quickly went viral, bringing the event national attention.

According to BJP district chief Sanjay Mishra, it was nothing short of divine intervention that prevented severe injuries.

"The platform was constructed only using ply, there was no additional support. The moment all of us came together, it gave way," he said.

He confirmed that while a few people suffered minor bruises, everyone else walked away without major harm.

Social Media Erupts With Humour And Reactions

Once the video hit social platforms, users wasted no time sharing jokes, reactions, and memes. Many commented on the unexpected nature of the collapse, mixing humour with disbelief.

One X user wrote, "Seems it was too much corruption at one place which stage could not handle," while another jokingly added, "Same as the roads they build."

"It brought the bride and groom together," commented a user, whereas someone else teased, "They must be heavy, may need some cardio."

The clip continues to draw traction, making the incident one of the most talked-about moments of the day online.