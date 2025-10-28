Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Coconut From Lord Murugan’s Thirukalyanam Auctioned For ₹2 Lakh At Tamil Nadu's Temple

At Tamil Nadu’s Balasubramanian Temple, the sacred coconut from Lord Murugan’s Thirukalyanam was auctioned for ₹2 lakh, echoing last year’s record lemon auction for ₹2.36 lakh.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Murugan Thirukalyanam symbolises divine unity, spiritual triumph, and the sacred essence of love and devotion. The celebration reflects how inner strength and self-discipline help one rise above negative forces such as ego, anger, and greed.

It also signifies the cosmic union of divine wisdom, embodied by Lord Murugan, and pure devotion, represented by Deivanai, a gentle reminder that true bliss emerges when faith and intellect move together in harmony.

ALSO READ: Murugan Thirukalyanam 2025: All About The Grand Wedding Of Lord Murugan And Deivanai Celebrated Across South India Today

Coconut Fetches ₹2 Lakh At Tamil Nadu’s Balasubramanian Temple

In a remarkable display of devotion and faith, the sacred coconut used during Lord Murugan’s Thirukalyanam today, was auctioned for a staggering ₹2 lakh at the Balasubramanian Temple in Tamil Nadu. The annual ritual, celebrated with grandeur, marks the divine marriage of Lord Murugan and is believed to bless devotees with prosperity, health, and marital harmony.

 
 
 
 
 
Similar Record Auction Last Year In Villupuram

This isn’t the first time temple offerings have fetched eye-catching sums. Last year, nine lemons from a temple in Villupuram district were auctioned for ₹2.36 lakh. Devotees believe consuming these lemons, spiked on the deity’s sacred spear, can cure infertility and bring family prosperity.

Such events highlight the unshakeable faith of devotees in divine miracles, showing how spirituality continues to hold a powerful presence in modern Tamil Nadu.

The Sacred Coconut And Its Divine Significance

During the celestial wedding ceremony, the coconut is used as part of the main ritual, symbolising purity and divine union. Devotees believe that owning or receiving this sacred coconut brings immense good fortune and divine grace. The high auction bid reflects not just religious enthusiasm but also deep-rooted belief in Lord Murugan’s blessings.

Located in Tamil Nadu, the Balasubramanian Temple draws thousands of devotees each year, especially during this auspicious celebration. The temple is revered for its ancient architecture and powerful rituals associated with the deity.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
