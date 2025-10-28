Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The air across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Sri Lanka fills with devotion as thousands of devotees gather to witness Murugan Thirukalyanam 2025, the celestial wedding of Lord Murugan and Deivanai. Celebrated with grandeur, this divine event marks the culmination of the six-day Skanda Sashti festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the sacred union of divine forces.

The Kandha Sashti vratham began on October 22, 2025, followed by the dramatic Soora Samhara, Lord Murugan’s victory over the demon Surapadman, on October 27, 2025. The celebrations reach their climax today, October 28, 2025, with the Thirukalyanam, the divine wedding. performed in temples across South India.

The Mythological Story Behind Murugan Thirukalyanam

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya or Subramanya, was born to destroy the evil demon Surapadman, who had grown invincible and tormented the gods. After a fierce battle during Soora Samhara, Murugan emerged victorious, restoring balance and peace in the universe.

Impressed by his valour, Lord Indra, the king of gods, offered his daughter Deivanai in marriage to Lord Murugan. The divine wedding took place at Tirupparankundram, one of the six sacred abodes of Murugan. This event symbolises not just divine union but also the victory of righteousness and the balance between cosmic forces.

Where Murugan Thirukalyanam Is Grandly Celebrated

On the day of Thirukalyanam, priests perform special abhishekams (ritual baths) for the idols of Lord Murugan and Deivanai using milk, honey, turmeric, sandalwood paste, and flowers. The divine wedding ceremony is then enacted with great pomp, priests chant Vedic mantras while devotees shower flower petals and sing devotional hymns.

At major temples like Tiruchendur, Thirupparankundram, Palani, and Swamimalai, the rituals are followed by processions, music, and bhajans. The entire temple comes alive with lights, chants, and offerings.

The festival is celebrated with unmatched fervor across Tamil Nadu and South India, especially in the Six Abodes of Murugan (Arupadai Veedu):

Thirupparankundram Murugan Temple: The site of the original celestial wedding.

The site of the original celestial wedding. Tiruchendur Temple: Known for its seaside Soora Samhara reenactments.

Known for its seaside Soora Samhara reenactments. Palani Murugan Temple: Famous for its Vedic wedding rituals and large crowds.

Famous for its Vedic wedding rituals and large crowds. Swamimalai Temple: Where Murugan is said to have taught the meaning of “Om” to Lord Shiv.

Where Murugan is said to have taught the meaning of “Om” to Lord Shiv. Thiruthani Temple: Represents peace after victory.

Represents peace after victory. Pazhamudircholai Temple: A lush forest abode associated with wisdom and devotion.

Temples are decorated with garlands, lamps, and kolams, and thousands of devotees participate in special poojas, annadanam (food offerings), and processions.

Puja Vidhi And Observances

Early morning abhishekam and special alankaram for Lord Murugan and Deivanai.

Recitation of Skanda Shashti Kavacham and Subramanya Suprabhatam.

Thirukalyanam ceremony symbolically reenacted by priests amidst chanting and music.

Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and offer flowers, fruits, and coconut.

The event concludes with prasad distribution and community feasts.

Many devotees also observe a six-day vratham (fast) to purify their mind and body before attending the divine wedding, symbolising spiritual cleansing and devotion.

Spiritual Significance Of Murugan Thirukalyanam

Murugan Thirukalyanam represents divine harmony, victory over negativity, and the sacred bond of love and devotion. It teaches that spiritual strength and discipline lead to triumph over inner demons like ego, anger, and greed.

The wedding also symbolises the union of divine wisdom (Murugan) and devotion (Deivanai), a reminder that true happiness arises when intellect and faith walk hand in hand.