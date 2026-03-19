Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingViral Video Shows Couple Posing In Muddy Water For Pre-Wedding Shoot, Sparks Meme Fest

Viral Video Shows Couple Posing In Muddy Water For Pre-Wedding Shoot, Sparks Meme Fest

The pre-wedding shoot video went viral on social media, with several users comparing the visuals to the opening scene of a survival thriller or a crime scene.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 01:53 PM (IST)

Pre-wedding shoots have become increasingly popular, with couples travelling to scenic locations and experimenting with creative concepts to stand out. However, one such shoot has recently caught widespread attention online for its unusual theme.

A video that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) shows a couple lying still in muddy water, dressed in white, as photographers direct them during the shoot.

The clip, shared by a user named @rose_k01, quickly went viral and triggered a wave of reactions across social media.

In the video, the couple is seen lying motionless with their eyes closed while the camera crew captures shots from different angles, even stepping into the muddy water to guide them. 

A team of photographers was seen standing knee-deep in muddy water, carefully guiding the couple’s poses with professional focus. While the pair appeared to be aiming for a theme of “eternal love,” many social media users found the setting unusual and far from romantic.

The video was captioned, “Pre Wedding Shoots are getting too weird,” as it circulated online. The exact time and location of the footage, however, could not be independently verified.

Social Media Flooded With Jokes And Memes

While the concept appears to aim at portraying a dramatic or artistic expression of love, many viewers found the visuals unusual and unsettling.

Several users remarked that the scene resembled something out of a crime or thriller sequence rather than a romantic pre-wedding shoot.

As the video gained traction, it drew a flood of humorous reactions and memes online.

Many users joked that the shoot looked more like a “crime scene” or a “post-mortem shoot” than a pre-wedding photoshoot. Some said they were initially alarmed before realising it was staged, while others questioned the need for such elaborate concepts.

The caption accompanying the video, suggesting that pre-wedding shoots are becoming “too weird," also became a talking point among viewers.

A user commented that he was scared for a moment without reading the caption. Another user jokingly wrote whether it is a pre-wedding shoot or a post-mortem shoot.

Someone else wrote why take the risk of wasting money on a pre-wedding shoot when you can use AI to edit your photos.

Apart from this, another user writes that if their children see this video after marriage, they will also be shocked.

"When you learned to be a wildlife photographer but ultimately became a wedding photographer!" one user wrote.

"When the budget says 'simple photoshoot' but the director says 'Titanic meets Gangnam Style,' next level: a couple drowning romantically while the drone films it in 8K for Reels," another commented.

A third said, "Why risk and waste money on pre-shoots? Ask AI to edit your pictures however you want."

"Are they getting married, or is this a sneak peek of the next season of Crime Patrol?" a fourth added. 

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Viral Video Shows Couple Posing In Muddy Water For Pre-Wedding Shoot, Sparks Meme Fest
Viral Video Shows Couple Posing In Muddy Water For Pre-Wedding Shoot, Sparks Meme Fest
Trending
Dhurandhar 2: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Film On OTT
Dhurandhar 2: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Film On OTT
Trending
‘100x More Magnificent Than Sholay’: Ram Gopal Varma Reviews Dhurandhar 2, Suggests It To Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan
‘100x More Magnificent Than Sholay’: Ram Gopal Varma Reviews Dhurandhar 2, Suggests It To Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan
Trending
‘Fly To India For Free’: US Offers $2,600 Exit Bonus To Undocumented Migrants In Taj Mahal Ad
‘Fly To India For Free’: US Offers $2,600 Exit Bonus To Undocumented Migrants In Taj Mahal Ad
Advertisement

Videos

Strike Alert: Iran launches massive counterattacks across multiple regions
Political Row: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta to Contest from Jalukbari
Political Alert: Investigation did not strongly place Anand Singh at crime scene
Washington DC Threat: Unidentified drones spotted over Fort McNair raise alarm
BIG UPDATE: Donald Trump threatens “devastation” if Iran attacks Qatar again
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget