Man Tries Attending Zoom Meeting On A Roller Coaster, Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

Would your coworkers notice if you joined a Zoom meeting while riding a roller coaster? One South Korean man decided to put that question to the test, and the result has become a viral sensation online.

In a clip that is rapidly circulating across social media platforms, South Korean municipal worker Nam Young-sik attempted to participate in what appeared to be a regular video conference while seated on a speeding roller coaster. While the premise sounds absurd enough on its own, the execution made the stunt even more entertaining.

The video captures Young-sik trying his best to appear calm and professional despite being launched through twists, turns, drops, and high-speed sections of the ride. Unsurprisingly, the effort to disguise his location proved nearly impossible, creating a comedy-filled moment that has left viewers in stitches.

A Work-From-Home Setup Unlike Any Other

To make the illusion more convincing, Young-sik positioned a laptop in front of him and set up a makeshift green screen behind his seat. The setup allowed a virtual background to appear in the video call window, giving the impression that he was sitting comfortably at home.

The fake backdrop resembled a neatly decorated living space, helping him maintain the appearance of a standard remote work environment. At first glance, the background seemed ordinary enough, but the rapidly changing movements of the roller coaster quickly threatened to expose the deception.

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Keeping a Straight Face Becomes the Real Challenge

What makes the video particularly entertaining is Young-sik’s determination to stay composed throughout the ride. As the coaster accelerated through dramatic drops and sharp curves, he continued attempting to look attentive and engaged, as though he were participating in a routine workplace discussion.

Maintaining a neutral expression under those conditions was clearly easier said than done. Every sudden movement tested his ability to preserve the illusion, making the contrast between his professional demeanor and the chaotic surroundings increasingly funny.

Viral Video Sparks Reactions Across the Internet

The clip has attracted widespread attention online, with viewers amused by both the creativity of the setup and the obvious impossibility of hiding a roller coaster ride during a live meeting.

For many remote workers, the video taps into a familiar reality of virtual meetings: while technology can do a lot, it cannot completely conceal what is happening around you. The stunt has also reignited conversations about work-from-home culture and the sometimes-humorous lengths people go to while attending online meetings.

As the video continues to spread, one thing is clear: if you ever wondered whether colleagues would notice you joining a Zoom call from a roller coaster, this experiment has delivered a definitive answer.