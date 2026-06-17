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HomeTrending‘I’m Still Figuring It Out’: IIT Graduate Earning Rs 70 LPA Leaves Entrepreneur With Unexpected Answer About Life

‘I’m Still Figuring It Out’: IIT Graduate Earning Rs 70 LPA Leaves Entrepreneur With Unexpected Answer About Life

An IIT graduate earning Rs 70 lakh annually went viral after admitting he is "still figuring it out", sparking debate on modern success.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 04:21 PM (IST)

An entrepreneur's viral social media post has triggered a broader discussion about success, fulfilment and loneliness among young professionals in India's major cities. 

Entrepreneur Ankit Kedia recently shared an interaction with his neighbour on X, describing a man whose achievements would be considered aspirational by many. According to Kedia, the neighbour is a Computer Science graduate from IIT Roorkee and earns close to Rs 70 lakh per year. He lives independently, follows a regular work routine, prepares his own meals, and enjoys singing during his leisure time. 

However, what surprised Kedia was the response he received when he asked the man about his future plans. Despite his professional accomplishments and financial stability, the neighbour replied, “I’m still figuring it out.” 

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Viral Post Sparks Discussion Online 

The post quickly attracted attention across social media platforms, with many users interpreting it as a reflection of a growing trend in urban India. Several commenters suggested that career success and financial security do not always guarantee a sense of purpose or meaningful personal relationships. 

Kedia observed that a rising number of professionals today possess strong academic credentials, stable incomes and successful careers, yet often struggle with social connections. He suggested that one of the next major shifts in urban society could be the increase in financially independent individuals living alone while experiencing social isolation.  

Users Debate Loneliness and Modern Lifestyles 

The post prompted diverse reactions from social media users. Some argued that increasing social pressure, constant digital engagement and demanding lifestyles are causing many educated professionals to withdraw from traditional social circles. 

One user compared the situation to trends seen in other countries, including Japan's concerns around social isolation and China's “lying flat” movement. The commenter suggested that a similar pattern may be emerging among India's urban workforce. 

Others approached the issue from an economic perspective. One commenter argued that professionals benefiting from high salaries today could face uncertainty if future global economic changes affect India's technology-driven growth. 

Not Everyone Sees It As A Problem 

Many users, however, questioned whether the IIT graduate's lifestyle should be viewed negatively. Some described his routine as peaceful and self-sufficient rather than lonely. 

“Has it ever occurred to you that he might just be happy?” one commenter wrote. The user suggested that financial stability, personal freedom, and independence represent an ideal lifestyle for many people. 

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Another commenter highlighted the importance of balancing professional success with personal well-being, noting that good health and strong family relationships continue to play a significant role in long-term happiness. 

The discussion has resonated with many online users, raising larger questions about how success is defined in today's fast-changing urban environment and whether professional achievements alone are enough to create a fulfilling life. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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IIT Graduate
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