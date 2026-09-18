Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vicky Kaushal visited Mumbai Apple Store launch.

iPhone launch News: The race to become the first person to get Apple’s latest iPhone has taken an amusing turn online, with two buyers in Sydney getting into a public argument over who actually managed to buy the device first. A video circulating on social media shows one buyer celebrating after apparently becoming the first person to get the iPhone 18. The moment drew cheers and applause from people gathered around. However, another buyer quickly disputed the claim, insisting that he had reached the Apple Store a day earlier and was the actual first customer.

Sydney Buyers Clash

The second buyer confronted the first and said, "He's lying, I'm the first. From yesterday, I have been in Apple store."

Another person also appeared in the video and declared, "I am the first" in Sydney, NSW, adding to the confusion surrounding the unofficial race for the first iPhone 18.

The exchange quickly attracted attention online, although several users questioned why buyers were competing so intensely over who owned the device first. One social media user asked, "In the greater scheme of things, does it even matter?"

Another criticised the frenzy, writing, "it's is embarrassing, guys its a phone. People lining up are wild. Sheep and heard mentality to be the first to get one."

ALSO READ: UPI MDR: Govt To Monitor Daily From October 15 To Ensure Merchants Don’t Pass Fee To Consumers

India Joins The Frenzy

The enthusiasm surrounding the iPhone 18 was not limited to Australia. Apple’s latest smartphone series also drew large crowds in India as sales began on Friday. Customers arrived early at Apple stores across Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka, with particularly long queues reported outside Apple’s outlets at Mumbai’s BKC and Delhi’s Select Citywalk.

Sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max began at 8 am, with some customers travelling considerable distances to be among the first buyers.

One customer said he had travelled from Gujarat and reached the Mumbai store at around 6 am after visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. He said he had booked the iPhone 18 Pro for around Rs 1.64 lakh.

The buyer highlighted features including the new camera shutter, a smaller Dynamic Island and the A20 processor, while also mentioning the new Cherry Red colour.

Another customer travelled from Surat and bought both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Delhi's First iPhone 18 Pro Buyer Didn't Even Check Specs

For Gagan, Delhi's first customer to walk out with the new iPhone 18 Pro, the decision to buy was never about the specs sheet. "I upgrade every year," he said outside the store, phone in hand. "It's just time for a new iPhone."

His purchase captures a familiar pattern among loyal Apple buyers: for them, the annual upgrade isn't a decision weighed on features — it's tradition.

Vicky Kaushal At BKC

The launch also attracted celebrity attention, with actor Vicky Kaushal visiting Apple’s BKC store in Mumbai as sales of the iPhone 18 series got underway.

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,79,900.

Both models are available in four colours: Black, Silver, Glacier and the new Burgundy. Early reports from customers and store staff suggested strong interest in the Burgundy variant, with many walk-in buyers asking for it first.

ALSO READ: HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft: India Set To Hand Over First Indigenous Trainer To Air Force

Six Apple Stores

Apple currently has six physical retail outlets in India, located in Saket in New Delhi, Noida, BKC and Borivali in Mumbai, Koregaon Park in Pune and Hebbaal in Bengaluru.

All six stores began sales simultaneously at 8 am. Customers could also place fresh orders through Apple’s India online store and major e-commerce platforms.

The launch-day scenes across India, coupled with the viral Sydney dispute, underline the intense attention surrounding the latest iPhone series.