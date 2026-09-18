UPI MDR: Govt To Monitor Daily From October 15 To Ensure Merchants Don’t Pass Fee To Consumers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government ensures merchants won't pass UPI transaction charges to consumers.

Officials defend MDR, stating it fosters domestic players and innovation.

Merchants avoid extra GST; new fund supports UPI adoption.

The government is in talks with payment aggregators and platforms that onboard merchants to ensure the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions is not passed on to consumers, Finance Ministry officials told reporters on Thursday.

The Centre also said it does not expect UPI transactions to decline or cash usage to rise after the introduction of a 0.4% merchant fee on transactions above Rs 2,000.

On Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said banks had been advised to ensure merchants do not pass the MDR on to customers. Officials said the government would begin monitoring the situation daily from October 15 to check whether consumers are being charged the fee.

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Govt Discusses Measures With Payment Platforms

"We will monitor on a daily basis whether merchants are passing the MDR to consumers," officials said, without elaborating on the measures that would be taken to prevent consumers from being burdened.

Officials also said merchants would not face an additional GST burden once the MDR comes into effect. According to them, the tax would be offset through input tax credit. The issue could also come up for discussion at next month's GST Council meeting.

The MDR decision has drawn political criticism, with the Congress alleging that the fee was introduced under US pressure to benefit large payment platforms. The Department of Financial Services rejected the charge on social media, saying the move was intended to create room for more domestic players in the payments ecosystem.

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Govt Defends MDR Move, Says It Will Help New Players

Officials said the government had maintained a clear policy of allowing only RuPay credit cards on UPI, with the aim of making the domestic network the preferred choice among Indian users.

"Any foreign company operating in India would like their product to be as competitive as local ones. But if govt has kept RuPay debit cards free of MDR, how can anyone think we are acting under foreign pressure?" an official said. The official added that introducing MDR would allow new players to enter the market and give existing smaller players more room to compete.

Officials also argued that fully subsidising the country's fast-payment system would not necessarily encourage innovation. "As a sovereign nation, if we want to have our own institutions, some transactions have to bear the cost," an official said.

The government will also establish a dedicated fund, with 5% of MDR collections contributed to it. The fund will be used to promote and accelerate UPI usage among small merchants and encourage sustained adoption of the payment system.