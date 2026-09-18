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English NewsBusinessUPI MDR: Govt To Monitor Daily From October 15 To Ensure Merchants Don’t Pass Fee To Consumers

UPI MDR: Govt To Monitor Daily From October 15 To Ensure Merchants Don’t Pass Fee To Consumers

The government is in talks with payment aggregators and merchant-onboarding platforms to ensure the 0.4% MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 is not passed on to consumers.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government ensures merchants won't pass UPI transaction charges to consumers.
  • Officials defend MDR, stating it fosters domestic players and innovation.
  • Merchants avoid extra GST; new fund supports UPI adoption.

The government is in talks with payment aggregators and platforms that onboard merchants to ensure the merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions is not passed on to consumers, Finance Ministry officials told reporters on Thursday.

The Centre also said it does not expect UPI transactions to decline or cash usage to rise after the introduction of a 0.4% merchant fee on transactions above Rs 2,000.

On Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said banks had been advised to ensure merchants do not pass the MDR on to customers. Officials said the government would begin monitoring the situation daily from October 15 to check whether consumers are being charged the fee.

ALSO READ | Understanding UPI Fee Rules: Why Your Daily Transactions Up To Rs 2,000 Remain Free

Govt Discusses Measures With Payment Platforms

"We will monitor on a daily basis whether merchants are passing the MDR to consumers," officials said, without elaborating on the measures that would be taken to prevent consumers from being burdened.

Officials also said merchants would not face an additional GST burden once the MDR comes into effect. According to them, the tax would be offset through input tax credit. The issue could also come up for discussion at next month's GST Council meeting.

The MDR decision has drawn political criticism, with the Congress alleging that the fee was introduced under US pressure to benefit large payment platforms. The Department of Financial Services rejected the charge on social media, saying the move was intended to create room for more domestic players in the payments ecosystem.

ALSO READ | UPI MDR Controversy: Govt Says No External Influence, RuPay Debit Cards To Stay Free

Govt Defends MDR Move, Says It Will Help New Players

Officials said the government had maintained a clear policy of allowing only RuPay credit cards on UPI, with the aim of making the domestic network the preferred choice among Indian users.

"Any foreign company operating in India would like their product to be as competitive as local ones. But if govt has kept RuPay debit cards free of MDR, how can anyone think we are acting under foreign pressure?" an official said. The official added that introducing MDR would allow new players to enter the market and give existing smaller players more room to compete.

Officials also argued that fully subsidising the country's fast-payment system would not necessarily encourage innovation. "As a sovereign nation, if we want to have our own institutions, some transactions have to bear the cost," an official said.

The government will also establish a dedicated fund, with 5% of MDR collections contributed to it. The fund will be used to promote and accelerate UPI usage among small merchants and encourage sustained adoption of the payment system.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is the government ensuring the UPI merchant fee isn't passed to consumers?

The government is in talks with payment aggregators and platforms. Officials will monitor daily from October 15 to check whether consumers are being charged the fee.

Will the new merchant fee affect UPI transaction volume or cash usage?

The Centre does not expect UPI transactions to decline or cash usage to rise after the introduction of the 0.4% merchant fee on transactions above Rs 2,000.

Will merchants face an additional GST burden due to the new MDR?

No, merchants will not face an additional GST burden once the MDR comes into effect. The tax would be offset through input tax credit.

What is the government's rationale for introducing the merchant discount rate (MDR)?

The government aims to create room for more domestic players in the payments ecosystem. It also believes this move encourages innovation and allows new and smaller players to compete.

What will happen to a portion of the collected MDR?

A dedicated fund will be established with 5% of MDR collections contributed to it. This fund will promote and accelerate UPI usage among small merchants.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
UPI News UPI Charges UPI MDR
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