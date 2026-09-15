'Get On A Train': Australian High Commissioner Reveals The Best Way To Know India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australian envoy Green highlights India's train travel for cultural insight.

He recalls journeys, meeting diverse people, experiencing local culture.

Green praised India's modernized rail network, including Vande Bharat.

India’s vast railway network does more than connect cities, villages and historic destinations. For Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, a train journey offers a closer look at the country’s diversity, culture and people.

Recalling his own experiences of travelling by train in India, including a recent journey to Chandigarh, Green told news agency ANI that rail travel remains one of the best ways to understand and engage with the country.

His remarks also highlight the people-to-people dimension of India-Australia ties.

'If You Want To Know About India, Get On A Train'

Reflecting on rail travel, Green cited advice from Australia's top leader and told ANI, "My prime minister says if you want to know about India, get on a train."

He recalled travelling across India by train and bus when he was younger, around 40 years ago. One of his journeys took him from Kolkata to Jaisalmer, an experience he said gave him a deeper understanding of India.

"I learnt about India that way. I met so many people. I had so many conversations, mostly about cricket," he noted.

"It's a great way to learn about India. It's a great way to engage with other people," he stated.

Green also recalled the warmth of Indian families he met during his travels, saying they would often offer him food.

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From Chai In Earthen Cups To Conversations With People

Speaking about his recent train journey, Green said rail travel gives visitors an opportunity to experience India's culture more closely.

He also spoke about childhood memories of travelling by train in India, particularly the chai served in small earthen cups.

"It's one of my profound experiences of India, and I loved it on the train from Chandigarh the other day," he said.

For Green, such experiences are an important part of what makes travelling by train in India distinctive, bringing visitors into direct contact with the country's people and everyday culture.

Philip Green Praises Vande Bharat Trains

Green also noted that India's railway network has changed significantly over the years and has modernised, the report said.

Praising the Vande Bharat trains, he said, "The train network's changed. It's modernised. I have been on the Vande Bharat. I love that train."

However, Green said traditional train journeys continue to offer travellers a way to experience India's culture.

"Even the old trains still are a way to experience India and get deep in the culture," he said.

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