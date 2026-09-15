HYROX Faces Backlash After Athlete Poops Mid-Race, Issues Apology

Fitness racing brand HYROX has come under fire after Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk continued competing after losing control of her bowels during a race in Beijing, with videos of the incident triggering widespread criticism online.

The company has since apologised over the handling of the incident and announced immediate changes to its rules and event procedures. Moritz Furste, co-founder of the Hamburg-based international athletics brand, acknowledged that HYROX “did not handle the situation like we should have”.

“I apologise to all that were directly or indirectly affected, as well as to everyone who felt like we did not handle the situation like we should have,” Furste said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Athlete Continued Race Despite Bowel Incident

Wietrzyk, 24, was competing at the HYROX event in Beijing over the weekend when she suffered what appeared to be a bout of faecal incontinence. Footage from the event showed her continuing through different stages of the competition, including running, rowing and lunging.

Despite the incident, Wietrzyk went on to finish first. Photos and videos from the race quickly spread across social media, with viewers sharply divided over her decision to continue competing.

Some users praised her determination, while others questioned why she was allowed to remain in the race given concerns about hygiene and the safety of other competitors.

HYROX Faces Questions Over Hygiene, Safety

The incident also raised concerns about the use of shared equipment and the condition of the race course after the incident. According to reports, event staff cordoned off affected areas, disinfected the venue and removed contaminated equipment.

However, participants and spectators claimed that traces of faecal matter remained on parts of the equipment and track, with some athletes reportedly slipping during the competition.

The controversy intensified after Wietrzyk appeared to defend her decision to finish the race. She initially posted on Instagram, “Go hard or go home they say… a win is a win,” before deleting the post as criticism mounted.

One social media user called for her to be disqualified, while another argued that continuing the race had put other competitors at risk.

At the same time, some users defended Wietrzyk, describing her decision to finish despite the incident as an extraordinary display of mental toughness.

HYROX's apology and announcement of changes to its event procedures came amid the growing debate over how such incidents should be handled during fitness competitions.