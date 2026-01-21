'Family Comes First', Netherlands Boss’s Reply To Work From Home Request Wins The Internet

At a time when balancing professional responsibilities and personal life has become increasingly difficult for many, a story from abroad has struck a chord with thousands. It is the experience of Ashwini Thamke, an Indian professional working in the Netherlands, whose account is both deeply emotional and a powerful example of what a sensitive and supportive workplace culture can look like.

A Sudden Family Emergency

Ashwini was working in the Netherlands when her family in India was hit by an unexpected and serious medical emergency. The situation was urgent, leaving her with little choice but to return to India immediately. Amid the stress and uncertainty, one concern weighed heavily on her mind: how would she explain the situation to her office and manager?

Like many professionals who have worked in India, Ashwini feared uncomfortable questions. She worried about how her request for leave or the possibility of working from home would be received, and whether it might create tension or put her job at risk.

Gathering The Courage To Speak To Her Manager

After reaching India, Ashwini contacted her manager and openly explained her family situation. She asked whether it would be possible for her to work temporarily from Mumbai. Deep down, she was prepared for the possibility that she might be forced to choose between her job and her family.

What followed, however, was something she did not expect.

A Response That Won Hearts

Ashwini’s manager responded with immediate understanding and empathy. Without hesitation, he told her that she could work from India if she felt capable. At the same time, he made it clear that if she needed to step away from work entirely, she should take leave without any hesitation.

The message was simple and reassuring: family comes first, and there was no need to worry about work. For Ashwini, the response was a huge relief. She later shared that during the conversation, her well-being and mental health were given more importance than deadlines or deliverables.

A Contrast With Typical Workplace Experiences

Reflecting on the incident, Ashwini said the reaction felt entirely new to her. In many Indian workplaces, employees often hesitate to ask for leave even during emergencies, fearing damage to their reputation, career growth, or job security.

Coming from that background, the trust and humane treatment she received in the Netherlands left her emotional. It reinforced her belief that work-life balance there is not just a buzzword, but something that is genuinely practiced.

Story Goes Viral On Social Media

Ashwini shared her experience on Instagram, where the post quickly went viral and sparked widespread discussion. Many users praised the work culture in the Netherlands, while others pointed out that they, too, had encountered supportive managers in India.

Several commenters noted that a healthy work environment depends less on geography and more on leadership and team mindset. Many also agreed that empathy and respect motivate employees far more effectively than financial incentives alone.