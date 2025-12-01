Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingDough Kneaded With Bare Feet At Giant Feast: Viral Video Might Gross You Out

Dough Kneaded With Bare Feet At Giant Feast: Viral Video Might Gross You Out

The viral video has sparked a heated debate online after viewers spotted an unusual technique used to knead dough in bulk.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Videos on social media often leave people shocked. Sometimes a grand wedding becomes the centre of attention, and sometimes the huge amount of food prepared for a feast surprises everyone. Right now, a new viral video has started a big debate online. 

The clip appears to be from a large feast or a panchayat-level event, where food is being prepared in massive quantities. In the video, workers are seen kneading dough for puris, but the method is unusual and has confused viewers. Instead of using their hands, they are kneading the dough with their feet.

Viral Video Of Puri Dough Being Kneaded With Feet

The video shows one man sitting on a chair with his feet inside a huge iron pan full of flour, pressing and mixing the dough. Another worker standing next to him is also kneading the dough with his feet in the same pan. 

Both of them are working together to prepare dough for a very large gathering. Many people watching the video are shocked, as this method is something they have never seen before. It is clear that kneading such a huge quantity of dough by hand would be extremely difficult. 

The tired and stressed faces of the workers show how heavy the workload is. A pile of puris ready to be fried can also be seen beside them, proving how big the event is.

Hot Puris Being Fried At A Large Feast

The second part of the viral video shows another worker taking dough from a large table and placing it on a pan. The puri he prepares is very big and thin, almost like a sheet. As soon as it is placed in the hot oil, it puffs up instantly. 

The whole setup looks like one used for big fairs, ceremonies, religious functions, or community feasts where food is prepared for thousands of people. 

After watching the video, many users commented that they will now think twice before eating puris outside.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
Does Musk Support Trump's Decision To Scrap US H-1B Visa Programme? What He Said
News
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
Parliament Winter Session Begins Today: SIR, Delhi Pollution To Dominate Discussions
India
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Cities
Man Kills Wife At Women's Hostel In Coimbatore, Shares Selfie With Body On WhatsApp
Man Kills Wife At Women's Hostel In Coimbatore, Shares Selfie With Body On WhatsApp
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Notorious Criminal Shikari Rai Shot in Police Encounter in Bihar’s Chhapra
Breaking: CM Sukhu Questions ‘Radhe-Radhe’ Greeting, BJP Allege Insult to Sanatan Values
Breaking: NIA Raids in Shopian, Pulwama Over Delhi Car Blast Suspects
Alert: Storm Devastates Sri Lanka; 334 Dead, 370 Missing as Indian Aid Rushed
Special Intensive Revision: BLO Sarvesh Singh’s Suicide Video Viral, Died Amid SIR Workload
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget