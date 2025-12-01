Dough Kneaded With Bare Feet At Giant Feast: Viral Video Might Gross You Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Videos on social media often leave people shocked. Sometimes a grand wedding becomes the centre of attention, and sometimes the huge amount of food prepared for a feast surprises everyone. Right now, a new viral video has started a big debate online.

The clip appears to be from a large feast or a panchayat-level event, where food is being prepared in massive quantities. In the video, workers are seen kneading dough for puris, but the method is unusual and has confused viewers. Instead of using their hands, they are kneading the dough with their feet.

Viral Video Of Puri Dough Being Kneaded With Feet

The video shows one man sitting on a chair with his feet inside a huge iron pan full of flour, pressing and mixing the dough. Another worker standing next to him is also kneading the dough with his feet in the same pan.

Both of them are working together to prepare dough for a very large gathering. Many people watching the video are shocked, as this method is something they have never seen before. It is clear that kneading such a huge quantity of dough by hand would be extremely difficult.

The tired and stressed faces of the workers show how heavy the workload is. A pile of puris ready to be fried can also be seen beside them, proving how big the event is.

Hot Puris Being Fried At A Large Feast

The second part of the viral video shows another worker taking dough from a large table and placing it on a pan. The puri he prepares is very big and thin, almost like a sheet. As soon as it is placed in the hot oil, it puffs up instantly.

The whole setup looks like one used for big fairs, ceremonies, religious functions, or community feasts where food is prepared for thousands of people.

After watching the video, many users commented that they will now think twice before eating puris outside.