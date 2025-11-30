WATCH: Fan Invades Field To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During Ranchi ODI

Virat Kohli scored his 52nd One Day International (ODI) century today, November 30, 2025, playing against South Africa in Ranchi at the JSCA stadium.

He hit a four to reach the mark, and as he was celebrating the milestone, a fan rushed onto the field to touch the player's feet. Check it out:

52nd century for Virat Kohli! 🔥

The King does it again vs South Africa — and a fan even touched his feet to honour the milestone.

52nd century for Virat Kohli! The King does it again vs South Africa — and a fan even touched his feet to honour the milestone.

Kohli has not only hit the most 100s in the 50-over format, but now has the most ODI hundreds vs South Africa as well (6), surpassing five each by Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner.

Most ODI hundreds At An Indian Venue

Virat Kohli, with today's innings, has also become the player with most 100s at a particular venue in the least number of innings.

1) 3 100s in 5 innings - Virat Kohli, Ranchi

2) 3 100s in 7 innings - Sachin Tendulkar, Vadodara

3) 3 100s in 7 innings - Virat Kohli, Visakhapatnam

4) 3 100s in 8 innings - Virat Kohli, Pune

His outing in the ODI against South Africa has been crucial in setting up what could be a challenging total.

Besides Rohit Sharma, with whom Kohli recorded a 100-run partnership, no other batsman from the Men in Blue has found momentum.

Wickets have tumbled on one end, with the run rate down at times for notable periods, but Virat Kohli has held the fort on one end, with India now eyeing a 300+ first innings score that would put pressure on the visitors.

Virat Kohli: Complete Batting Display

Virat Kohli's innings feature a lot of strike rotation, and that, as one may have expected, has been a feature today as well.

However, he has hit a flurry of boundaries too, which added on to the thrill of the game.

As of this writing, Kohli has scored 11 fours and 7 sixes! He stands on 135 off 117 deliveries, which has been nothing short of a masterclass in ODI batting.

