Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar OTT Release Deal Sealed For ₹130 Crore—Release Date Out, Know More

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar OTT Release Deal Sealed For ₹130 Crore—Release Date Out, Know More

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and an ensemble cast, has been sold to Netflix for a record ₹130 crore for both parts, with Part 1 set to stream from January 30, 2026.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is making waves beyond theatres, as the Ranveer Singh-starrer has reportedly secured a record-breaking OTT deal with Netflix. The high-octane spy thriller, featuring an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, has been sold for a whopping ₹130 crore, covering streaming rights for both parts of the film.

Dhurandhar OTT deal

Bollywood Hungama reports, “Netflix has paid Rs. 130 crores for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts. Hence, one can say that the rights were sold for around Rs. 65 crores each for Dhurandhar Part 1 and Part 2.” The source added, “Nevertheless, this is a huge figure in today’s times when the OTT prices have crashed. Also, it is a significant shot-in-the-arm for Ranveer Singh. This is his biggest OTT deal yet, if we count the amount given to both parts of Dhurandhar.”

Netflix subscribers can expect the first part to start streaming from January 30, 2026, according to OTT Play.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar box office collection

The film, which hit theatres on December 5, has enjoyed a strong box office run, earning ₹103 crore over its opening weekend in India. Even after the first weekday, occupancy rates suggest audiences continue to flock to cinemas, keeping the spy thriller in high demand.

Dhurandhar revolves around Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan), who spearheads a covert operation to dismantle a terror network based in Pakistan. The story features key performances from Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, each contributing to the film’s layered and gripping narrative.

Fans won’t have to wait long for the sequel, as Dhurandhar 2 is confirmed for a March 2026 release.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
Embed widget