If Bobby Deol found an unstoppable cult moment with Jamal Kudu, Akshaye Khanna seems to have unlocked his own with Fa9la. The high-energy track, featured as the background score for Khanna’s explosive entry in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, has turned into a full-blown viral sensation. Fans across platforms are calling it one of the most electrifying introduction sequences in recent Indian cinema, thanks to the synergy between the song’s gritty vibe and Khanna’s fierce, uninhibited performance.

The Khaleeji Hip-Hop Track Taking Over India

Fa9la, a Khaleeji-style hip-hop number by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, first released in 2024, was cleverly woven into the film’s narrative by composer Shashwat Sachdev. The track instantly set the tone for Akshaye’s stylish and lethal Rehman Dakait, amplifying the character’s mystique. Originally popular in the Middle East and already boasting 7 million YouTube views, the song has discovered fresh momentum in India after Dhurandhar hit theatres this Friday.

As the film’s entry scene began trending on Reels and YouTube Shorts, both Jio and Ranveer Singh pushed out the official film version of the track. Ranveer, a self-confessed admirer of the song, even used Fa9la in a separate Instagram post on Sunday, further accelerating its virality.

Who Is Flipperachi?

Known offstage as Hussam Aseem, Flipperachi is widely regarded as one of Arab hip-hop’s most exciting contemporary voices. As per his LastFM profile, he discovered a passion for music at age 12 and cultivated his rap style throughout his teenage years. His professional journey began in 2003, and since then, he has collaborated with global artists. Winner of the Bahraini Artist of the Year 2024, his standout tracks include Ee Laa, Shino AlKalam Hatha, Shoofha, and Nayda.

Dhurandhar’s Strong Box Office and Cast

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead, supported by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan. Despite mixed critical reception, the film has developed strong word of mouth, earning ₹152 crore gross worldwide in its opening weekend.

With Fa9la now igniting a cultural crossover moment, Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene appears well on its way to becoming the film’s defining legacy.