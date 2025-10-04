Watch: From Asia Cup To Navratri- Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Jet-Crash’ Step Turns Viral Garba Trend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Navratri video from Mumbai is winning the internet after two men merged cricket banter with festive beats. The clip, shared on Instagram by Raj Gupta who is a cricketer himself along with Ayush Gupta, shows the duo performing traditional Garba before suddenly slipping in Arshdeep Singh’s viral ‘jet-crash’ step-sending social media into a frenzy.

The step became famous after Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf first performed it. But it shot to meme status when Arshdeep Singh mocked the move during the Asia Cup 2025, right after India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the final.

Not stopping there, Arshdeep recreated the celebration with teammates Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav on social media. Soon after, Indian cricketers Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah joined in, imitating both Rauf and Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Now, the viral video of Raj and Ayush mixing the ‘jet-crash’ step with Garba has added a festive spin to the cricket craze. Netizens are loving the blend of India-Pakistan rivalry humor with Navratri celebrations, proving once again that cricket culture often spills beyond the pitch.

The clip continues to rack up views and comments, making it one of this Navratri’s most talked-about viral trends.