Hamas Agrees To Parts Of Trump Gaza Peace Plan: World Leaders React To Hostage Release Offer

HomeNewsWorldHamas Agrees To Parts Of Trump Gaza Peace Plan: World Leaders React To Hostage Release Offer

Hamas signals readiness to release hostages and accept Trump’s Gaza peace proposal. Trump, Macron, Guterres, Starmer, and Qatar respond with cautious optimism.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 07:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hamas’ announcement that it is prepared to release hostages and accept parts of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace framework sparked measured international reactions on Friday. While the move was seen as potentially significant, many leaders stressed uncertainty remains around how it will play out.

President Trump immediately embraced the development, hailing it as a step toward “lasting PEACE.” Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump pressed Israel to pause its military campaign: “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that.”

 

He further noted that discussions were already underway: “We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.”

Macron Says “Decisive Progress” Possible

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly responded, emphasizing the momentum that Hamas’ declaration could generate. “We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress towards peace,” he wrote in a social media post, while thanking Trump for his efforts.

Macron also confirmed France’s continued involvement: “France will play its full part in line with its efforts at the United Nations, alongside the United States, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners.”

 

UN and UK Call for Ceasefire and Hostage Release

The United Nations welcomed Hamas’ response through Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who again urged an end to the war. “For an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stressed in a statement.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the acceptance as “a significant step forward,” underlining that progress could be made if both sides build on this moment.

 

Qatar and Egypt Step Up Mediation Efforts

Qatar, which has played a central role in mediation alongside Egypt, confirmed that fresh coordination is underway with Washington. A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson declared: “The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump’s plan, and its readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework outlined in the plan.”

The spokesperson reiterated support for Trump’s ceasefire call, saying the country is committed to “achieve rapid results that would put an end to the bloodshed of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.”

As cautious optimism builds, the coming days will test whether Hamas’ announcement can move the conflict closer to resolution or stall in negotiations.

 

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 07:29 AM (IST)
