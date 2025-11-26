Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A funny experiment on the internet has now turned into a full-blown debate. A Reddit user uploaded the original 1776 U.S. Declaration of Independence into an AI detection tool, probably expecting a harmless laugh. Instead, the detector decided that the centuries-old document was 99.99% AI-generated.

The same document was written before electricity, before computers, and definitely before ChatGPT. Within minutes, screenshots went viral across social media. And suddenly everyone started asking: if a historic document can fail an AI check, can we actually depend on AI detectors at all?

AI Detectors' Accuracy: Are AI Detectors Reliable Today?

The first takeaway from this incident is clear: the accuracy of AI detectors is not something we can completely rely on. These tools scan writing for patterns like repetition, predictability, or formal sentence structure.

The issue is that the writing style from the 1700s naturally had long, dramatic, and structured sentences. Back then, that was normal.

But to a modern AI detector trained on casual 2024 English, that style looks “too perfect” and therefore “too artificial.”

So instead of seeing a historic founding document, the tool assumed a chatbot wrote it. The mix-up shows how quickly AI detectors can misjudge texts that don’t match current writing habits, including creative pieces, poems, academic essays, or anything written under stress during exams.

AI Detectors' Reliability In Education & Journalism

This raises a bigger concern about AI detectors' reliability, especially as schools, colleges, journalists, and workplaces start depending on these tools more and more.

AI detectors are useful, but they are not the final proof of whether something is AI-generated or not. They can easily label real human work as fake.

That means a student could get wrongly accused of cheating, or a writer’s original article could be flagged for no valid reason.

Technology will continue to grow, but humans still need to stay alert and think for themselves.

Just because a tool gives a result doesn’t mean it’s the ultimate truth, especially when the same tool confidently suggests that Thomas Jefferson typed out the Declaration of Independence using ChatGPT centuries before Wi-Fi, laptops, or even electricity existed.