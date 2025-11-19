Mahavatar Narasimha, an animated film released in 2024, became a huge hit in India. Made on a budget of about Rs 40 crore, it collected a massive Rs 326 crore at the box office. The film was produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions. Hombale Films, known for big hits like KGF and Kantara, entered animation for the first time with this project.

Many people praised the movie for putting Indian animation in the spotlight. But now a new discussion on Reddit is raising questions about one fight scene in the film.

Did Mahavatar Narasimha Copy God Of War?

A fresh debate has taken over Reddit after a user under the name Pioladoporcaputo pointed out that a fight scene in Mahavatar Narasimha looks very close to a famous battle from the video game God of War (2018).

The scene in question shows Narasimha fighting Hiranyakashipu. When viewers compared the movie scene with the game’s Kratos-versus-Baldur fight, many felt the shots matched too closely.

According to the post, the moves, timing, and camera angles in both scenes appear almost the same when watched side by side. The characters, art style, and backgrounds are clearly different, but the action pattern follows a very similar rhythm. This has made people wonder if the scene was inspired by the game or copied too closely.

The user who shared the comparison said the moment feels almost “copy and pasted,” and that one specific part of the fight matches frame by frame. The scene is small, but the similarities have created a big online storm.

Even though the film remains extremely successful, this debate has now become a major talking point among fans of both the game and the movie.

'Is That Really How The Movie Is? Lol': Netizens On The Viral Reddit Post

The clip has caught fire with people commenting on how the low-budget film with copied scenes captured such a big collection, with one user under the name, greenrangerguy, saying, "Well I hope they get sued to oblivion so they can't make any more."

Another Reddit user with the name Impressive-Photo1789 defends the scene by saying, "Lots of studios purchase and sell animation license packages. It's an industry standard format, once the project is done, if they can get some more money from licensing assets just taking up server space, why not."

While people are sharing their views on the copied fight scene, the movie creators Hombale Films and Kleem Productions are tight-lipped for now.