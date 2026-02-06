21% Of Gen Z Leave Toxic Workplaces, 39% Quietly Disengage: Survey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A new survey by Blind suggests workplace toxicity triggers similar reactions across age groups, not just among Gen Z. However, Gen Z employees are the least likely to “endure and adapt,” and most professionals across generations said they would first stay in the organisation and try to cope before deciding to leave. The data also shows that quiet disengagement is common across age groups, with Gen Z and Gen X among the most likely to do the bare minimum when work turns toxic. Boomers and older professionals were the most likely to quit as soon as possible.

Burnout Isn’t Just A Gen Z Issue

The survey found that people across generations react in similar ways if their company bans or discovers a side job. Around 36 per cent of Gen Z respondents said they would start looking for another job if their employer banned or discovered a side hustle, compared with 31 per cent of Millennials and 29 per cent of Gen X. Millennials stood out slightly, with 32 per cent saying they would stop the side job immediately if their employers found out.

Blind also asked people how they feel about after-hours messages and late-night work. Across all age groups, around half said this kind of work is sometimes necessary, but is often used too much. This shows burnout and stress are common across generations, not limited to Gen Z.

How The Survey Was Conducted?

The survey was conducted between January 23 and January 31, collecting responses from 1,677 verified professionals in India. Millennials formed the largest share of respondents at 62 per cent, followed by Gen Z at 30 per cent. Gen X accounted for 6 per cent of the sample, while Boomers or older professionals made up 3 per cent.

The survey focused on how professionals across generations respond to workplace toxicity. It asked respondents what they are most likely to do when work starts feeling toxic, how they feel about after-hours messages and late-night work, and how they would react if their employer banned or discovered a side job.