No, workplace toxicity triggers similar reactions across all age groups, not just Gen Z. While Gen Z is less likely to endure it, burnout and stress are common across generations.
21% Of Gen Z Leave Toxic Workplaces, 39% Quietly Disengage: Survey
A Blind survey reveals workplace toxicity affects all generations similarly, though Gen Z is least likely to adapt and most disengage and do bare minimum at their workplaces.
A new survey by Blind suggests workplace toxicity triggers similar reactions across age groups, not just among Gen Z. However, Gen Z employees are the least likely to “endure and adapt,” and most professionals across generations said they would first stay in the organisation and try to cope before deciding to leave. The data also shows that quiet disengagement is common across age groups, with Gen Z and Gen X among the most likely to do the bare minimum when work turns toxic. Boomers and older professionals were the most likely to quit as soon as possible.
Burnout Isn’t Just A Gen Z Issue
The survey found that people across generations react in similar ways if their company bans or discovers a side job. Around 36 per cent of Gen Z respondents said they would start looking for another job if their employer banned or discovered a side hustle, compared with 31 per cent of Millennials and 29 per cent of Gen X. Millennials stood out slightly, with 32 per cent saying they would stop the side job immediately if their employers found out.
Blind also asked people how they feel about after-hours messages and late-night work. Across all age groups, around half said this kind of work is sometimes necessary, but is often used too much. This shows burnout and stress are common across generations, not limited to Gen Z.
How The Survey Was Conducted?
The survey was conducted between January 23 and January 31, collecting responses from 1,677 verified professionals in India. Millennials formed the largest share of respondents at 62 per cent, followed by Gen Z at 30 per cent. Gen X accounted for 6 per cent of the sample, while Boomers or older professionals made up 3 per cent.
The survey focused on how professionals across generations respond to workplace toxicity. It asked respondents what they are most likely to do when work starts feeling toxic, how they feel about after-hours messages and late-night work, and how they would react if their employer banned or discovered a side job.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does workplace toxicity affect only Gen Z?
What is the most common reaction to workplace toxicity across generations?
Most professionals across all generations stated they would first try to cope and stay within the organization before considering leaving when work becomes toxic.
How do different generations react to a ban or discovery of a side job?
Gen Z is most likely to look for a new job if a side hustle is banned or discovered, followed closely by Millennials and then Gen X. Millennials specifically might stop the side job if found out.
What are professionals' views on after-hours messages and late-night work?
Across all age groups, about half of professionals believe after-hours messages and late-night work are sometimes necessary but are often overused.