HomeTrending‘Was Put On PIP And Fired’: Female Employee’s Bold Confession About Facing Boss’s Sexist Remarks Goes Viral

An employee detailed her toxic experience at a FAANG-adjacent company, alleging that her manager bullied and intimidated her, made sexist remarks, and eventually placed her on a PIP before firing her.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 07:47 PM (IST)
A 26-year-old employee has shared her experience of workplace toxicity at a FAANG-adjacent company, alleging she was bullied, intimidated, and subjected to sexist remarks by her boss before being placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and eventually fired.

The employee, who uses the username “Important-Damage-986” on Reddit, questioned why her boss hired her in the first place. “Why did he even hire me?” read the title of the employee’s Reddit post. In a long post on the platform, she described the harassment she claims she faced at work before being terminated.

“I (26F) wanted to vent about my experience at a FAANG adjacent company,” she wrote, recounting the first time she met her manager.

‘Boss Interrogated Me In Hall’

The employee shared that the first time she met her boss, he “interrogated” her in the hall. According to her, she arrived at the office 20 minutes early to set up her key card and waited about 10 minutes because the receptionist wasn’t available. However, her boss told her that “it is impossible” since he walked past that place just two minutes back. 

She wrote, “He [my manager] asked if I was the new hire, and I said yes. He asked how long I’d been waiting, and I said not long, maybe 5 minutes (to be polite, because saying 10 minutes sounds passive-aggressive). He started looking at me like a teenager who had snuck in at 2 am the night before, staring me down intensely.”

The employee even shared the back-and-forth exchange with her boss, writing:

Boss: Really? 5 minutes?

Employee: Yes

Boss: Really?

Employee: Yes

Boss: That’s not possible, I walked by 2 minutes ago and didn’t see you.

“By the end of this conversation, it was about 8:55 am, and I was still early,” the employee added. 

‘Women In Sports Are A Joke,’ Says Boss

She shared yet another incident from the same day when her boss asked her about the sports she plays and later snapped at her, saying that “women in sports are a complete joke”.

“Later that day, he asked if I played sports, then after listing the sports I play, told me I don’t because women in sports are a complete joke. Then why even ask?” the woman further claimed. 

In a separate incident, she claimed her manager would send meeting invites seconds before they began, and once even invited her more than 20 minutes after a meeting had already started.

“The following weeks, he would invite me to meetings seconds before they started. He even once invited me 22 minutes after it had started. It ended 30 seconds later, and he told everyone to get the meeting notes from me. He would pair program with me in front of all of my colleagues and misdescribe everything so I sounded completely incompetent when I couldn't complete basic tasks.”

In case you are wondering, that is all, you’re wrong. The employee also claimed her manager regularly yelled at her during stand-ups, publicly criticising everything she said or did.

“He would start every day by yelling at me in our standup, telling me everything I said and did was wrong. He would finish every day by going through my task list and telling me everything I did was wrong, again in front of all of my colleagues.”

Employee Claims Boss Made Sexist Comments

Then come the sexist comments, as if all of this wasn’t enough.  According to her, her boss once said that if a woman makes a good sandwich, you should “wife her up”. 

“He would often make sexist comments like how if a woman makes a good sandwich, you should ‘wife her up’. He asked me when I was going to have kids (a week after ending a 4-year relationship, mind you).”

She claimed her manager would argue over minor things. She cited one example where she suggested ordering pizza from a different place, and he allegedly spent an entire day comparing both restaurants’ menus item by item.

She said he brought the argument up repeatedly, on Teams, in group chats, during meetings, and even in the hallway, calling her “naive” and comparing her to his children.

Why did he even hire me?
by u/Important-Damage-986 in ToxicWorkplace

How Did Reddit Users React?

The woman ended her long Reddit post saying that she was eventually placed on a PIP and was later laid off. 

The employee’s post, which was shared on Reddit’s “ToxicWorkplace” community, received numerous comments from people. “He sounds like he is on the spectrum. Thank God you got out of his mess. Move up, move on and move forward,” said one Reddit user. 

Another added, “Wow. Sorry this happened to you... Don’t try to dwell on why….”

“Did you get HR involved?” commented a third. The employee replied that she brought up the issue with HR thrice, adding that HRs typically “protect the company and not the people in it”. 

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending Layoff Toxic Workplace
