Zuckerberg Listened To These Tracks On Loop While Creating Facebook In His Dorm Room

Mark Zuckerberg shared an old meme of himself and a playlist of songs he listened to while building Facebook in its early days.
Zuckerberg posted his early Facebook coding songs, giving users a rare glimpse into the music that kept him motivated during long nights of programming and startup building.
Mark Zuckerberg is feeling nostalgic. On the 22nd anniversary of Facebook, he shared an old meme of himself from his Harvard days and posted a playlist called “2004 Facebook coding jams.” He said these were the songs he listened to again and again while building Facebook in the early days. The playlist has rock, emo, and electronic tracks that were popular in the 2000s.
The music choice gives a simple but interesting look at his mood, motivation, and work style when he was a young student working on what later became a global tech giant.
Mark Zuckerberg Playlist Shows His Early Facebook Work Style
The Mark Zuckerberg playlist has only five songs, but each one is high energy and emotional. One of them is “Headstrong” by Trapt. It is loud, fast, and full of fighting spirit.
The lyrics are about facing challenges and not backing down. That matches the story of a young programmer trying to launch a new social platform from a college dorm.
Another song is “Like a Stone” by Audioslave. This track is slower and more thoughtful. It talks about faith, life, and death. Over the years, Zuckerberg has spoken about religion and long-term human progress, so this choice feels meaningful.
These songs suggest he liked music that kept him focused and emotionally charged while working long hours.
Facebook Anniversary Playlist Reflects Builder Mindset
The Facebook anniversary playlist also includes “The Reason” by Hoobastank. This is a soft rock song about accepting mistakes and wanting to improve.
It is about personal change and emotional honesty. Around that time in his life, Zuckerberg had just met his future wife, so the song fits the phase he was in.
Another track is “In the End” by Linkin Park, a song about struggle and effort. It talks about trying hard even when results are uncertain. Startup life often feels like that.
The last song is “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” by Daft Punk. Its lyrics sound like a simple work motto, keep improving and keep going. That same spirit can still be seen today at Meta, the company Zuckerberg now leads.
