Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyZuckerberg Listened To These Tracks On Loop While Creating Facebook In His Dorm Room

Zuckerberg Listened To These Tracks On Loop While Creating Facebook In His Dorm Room

Zuckerberg posted his early Facebook coding songs, giving users a rare glimpse into the music that kept him motivated during long nights of programming and startup building.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mark Zuckerberg is feeling nostalgic. On the 22nd anniversary of Facebook, he shared an old meme of himself from his Harvard days and posted a playlist called “2004 Facebook coding jams.” He said these were the songs he listened to again and again while building Facebook in the early days. The playlist has rock, emo, and electronic tracks that were popular in the 2000s. 

The music choice gives a simple but interesting look at his mood, motivation, and work style when he was a young student working on what later became a global tech giant.

Mark Zuckerberg Playlist Shows His Early Facebook Work Style

The Mark Zuckerberg playlist has only five songs, but each one is high energy and emotional. One of them is “Headstrong” by Trapt. It is loud, fast, and full of fighting spirit. 

The lyrics are about facing challenges and not backing down. That matches the story of a young programmer trying to launch a new social platform from a college dorm.

Another song is “Like a Stone” by Audioslave. This track is slower and more thoughtful. It talks about faith, life, and death. Over the years, Zuckerberg has spoken about religion and long-term human progress, so this choice feels meaningful. 

These songs suggest he liked music that kept him focused and emotionally charged while working long hours.

Facebook Anniversary Playlist Reflects Builder Mindset

The Facebook anniversary playlist also includes “The Reason” by Hoobastank. This is a soft rock song about accepting mistakes and wanting to improve. 

It is about personal change and emotional honesty. Around that time in his life, Zuckerberg had just met his future wife, so the song fits the phase he was in.

Another track is “In the End” by Linkin Park, a song about struggle and effort. It talks about trying hard even when results are uncertain. Startup life often feels like that.

The last song is “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” by Daft Punk. Its lyrics sound like a simple work motto, keep improving and keep going. That same spirit can still be seen today at Meta, the company Zuckerberg now leads.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mark Zuckerberg share to celebrate Facebook's 22nd anniversary?

Mark Zuckerberg shared an old meme of himself and a playlist of songs he listened to while building Facebook in its early days.

What kind of music is featured on Mark Zuckerberg's '2004 Facebook coding jams' playlist?

The playlist features high-energy and emotional rock, emo, and electronic tracks popular in the 2000s.

What does the song 'Headstrong' by Trapt suggest about Zuckerberg's early work style?

Its loud, fast, and fighting spirit lyrics about facing challenges reflect a young programmer launching a new platform from a dorm.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Dictating Ruler In India’: PM Modi’s Motion Of Thanks Reply Triggers Strong Opposition Protests
‘No Dictating Ruler In India’: PM Modi’s Motion Of Thanks Reply Triggers Strong Opposition Protests
India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget