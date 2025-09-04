Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra With Revamped S Pen Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11: Samsung has lifted the curtain on its latest premium tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11, which officially go on sale starting September 4 in select markets. The new series brings Samsung’s thinnest tablet design yet, backed by upgraded hardware, a redesigned S Pen, and One UI 8 with advanced Galaxy AI features.

One UI 8 introduces multimodal AI, allowing the device to interpret what users type, say, or point the camera at. Features such as Gemini Live make real-time collaboration easier by interpreting on-screen content and even summarising material directly into Samsung Notes. Writing Assist and Drawing Assist further refine documents and sketches, while Circle to Search with Google now delivers instant translations and contextual look-ups.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 FE Price

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available in Gray and Silver colour options. With its mix of AI-driven features, enhanced multitasking tools, and powerful hardware, Samsung is pitching the S11 lineup as a one-stop solution for both work and creativity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 price starts at $799, while the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is priced at $1,199, with availability starting today.

The India pricing will be announced soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Specifications

For professionals and multitaskers, the Galaxy Tab S11 series takes Samsung DeX to the next level. The new Extended Mode transforms the Ultra model into a dual-screen powerhouse when connected to an external monitor. Users can drag and drop content between screens and build up to four distinct workspaces, catering to everything from office tasks to creative projects.

Pairing the tablet with the Book Cover Keyboard Slim turns it into a portable workstation, complete with a dedicated Galaxy AI Key for quick access to smart tools. Whether preparing a presentation in a boardroom or catching up on documents at an airport lounge, DeX ensures a desktop-like experience on the go.

Under the hood, Samsung has introduced a 3nm processor to the Galaxy Tab lineup for the first time. The S11 Ultra shows a 33% boost in NPU, 24% in CPU, and 27% in GPU performance compared to its predecessor. Both models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with peak brightness of up to 1600 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals even outdoors.

Despite this power, portability remains central. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is just 5.1 mm thick with ultra-slim bezels, making it one of the sleekest premium tablets on the market. Battery life also impresses, 11,600 mAh for the Ultra and 8,400 mAh for the standard model, both supporting 45W fast charging.

Beyond productivity, Samsung has partnered with third-party apps like Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, and LumaFusion to expand the creative possibilities. Students can annotate lecture notes, artists can refine sketches with Drawing Assist, and professionals can edit videos on the go. The redesigned S Pen, with a cone-shaped tip and hexagonal grip, ensures improved precision and comfort for writing or drawing.