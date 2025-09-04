GTA 6 Release Date Re-Confirmed: Here's When Rockstar Games Will Release Grand Theft Auto VI

GTA 6 Release Date: Rockstar Games has once again silenced speculation by confirming that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will arrive on May 26, 2026. The gaming giant reissued a statement to clear the air after weeks of online chatter claimed that the highly anticipated title could be delayed yet again. The company stressed that the release date mentioned in the second official trailer earlier this year remains unchanged, despite hints from gaming insider Millie A suggesting otherwise.

For fans, who have already seen the timeline shift from the originally rumoured 2025 launch, the latest confirmation provides much-needed assurance.

Rockstar Acknowledges Fans’ Patience

In its note, the studio addressed the excitement and impatience surrounding the project. The message read: “Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are sorry this is later than expected, and we thank you for your support and patience as we work to finish the game. Our goal has always been to exceed expectations, and GTA VI is no exception. We look forward to sharing more soon.”

Rockstar also clarified that the extra development time is aimed at ensuring GTA 6 delivers on its ambitious promises. The publisher noted that the upcoming instalment is being built to surpass the scale and depth of its predecessors.

GTA 6: What To Expect

Beyond debates over the timeline, fans are equally fixated on what the game will bring. GTA 6 will spotlight two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, drawing inspiration from the infamous outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde. The story will unfold in Leonida, a state modelled after Florida, with Vice City positioned as the main hub.

Players can look forward to a vast, expanded map with new areas and possible glimpses of Liberty City. Fresh mechanics, including a “love meter” to track relationships and an in-game social media network, are also expected. The mammoth campaign is expected to last about 75 hours, nearly double that of GTA 5.

With its release date now firmly reconfirmed, GTA 6 stands poised to become one of the defining game launches of 2026. While Rockstar still has more to unveil in the coming months, the latest update signals that the countdown to the next era of open-world chaos has officially begun.