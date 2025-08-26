Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Realme P4 Pro Review: Realme has dropped the P4 Pro 5G into the sub-Rs 25,000 arena with some very loud claims: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a giant 7,000mAh battery, and a shiny new Hyper Vision AI dual-chip setup that supposedly turbocharges everything from games to Netflix. Of course, my AI sidekick GennieGPT is already in love. It can’t resist numbers and buzzwords. Let’s see how long it takes before reality slaps it across the motherboard.

Realme P4 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Excellent performance for the price

Massive 7,000mAh battery with good optimisation

Gorgeous 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz

I adore the Birch Wood colourway, despite the plastic finish

What Doesn't:

Bloatware still drags the experience

Ultra-wide camera is just… fine

Gaming Flex Or Gimmick?

✨ GennieGPT: OMG! Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 + 12GB RAM + 256GB storage! Over a million on AnTuTu! And wait—144fps gaming?! This is the new king of performance!

Shayak: Calm your circuits, Gennie. Yes, benchmarks are impressive. And yes, the AI chip does something useful for once: 144fps gaming on BGMI and even 1.5K resolution without stuttering is pretty wild at this price.

But no, it doesn’t turn you into a gaming god. After an hour, you’ll still miss headshots because of your fingers, not the phone. Even pros get tired after a point in time!

The vapour chamber cooling works well, though, so at least your palms won’t roast while you lose.

Slim Waist, Big Battery

✨ GennieGPT: Just 7.68mm thin with a massive 7,000mAh battery! Science is amazing! And Birch Wood finish—it looks so natural and classy!

Shayak: As I said earlier, I absolutely adore the Birch Wood colourway. Of course, it's still plastic, but I really don't want a real wooden panel that will only weigh down the phone and make it unnecessarily bulky. I do miss the circular rear camera panel from the preceding Realme P3 Pro, but the expanded lens setup does look eerily similar to the upcoming iPhone 17 series (if leaks and rumours are to be believed).

How Realme managed to pack in a chunky 7,000mAh battery at under 190 grams of total weight will remain a mystery, but a pleasant one at that.

Gorilla Glass 7i and IP65 are fine, though last year’s IP69 spoiled us. Translation: Don’t drop it in a swimming pool unless you enjoy phone funerals.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.8-inch AMOLED! 1.5K resolution! 144Hz refresh rate! 6,500 nits brightness! Netflix HDR! It’s basically a TV in your pocket!

Shayak: And for once, you’re not wrong, Gennie! The display is genuinely excellent. Vibrant, sharp, HDR looks crisp, and brightness makes outdoor use effortless.

The 144Hz claim is a bit of smoke and mirrors. You’ll mostly see 120Hz in daily use, but still buttery smooth.

Realme’s AI upscaling makes even YouTube cat videos look like James Cameron shot them. Props where it’s due: this panel is class-leading in its segment.

Cameras: The Reliable Sidekick



✨ GennieGPT: 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS! Plus an 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP selfie cam! Double 50MP—double the magic!

Shayak: Close, but not enough. The main camera is solid. Sharp daylight shots, decent low-light, and colours that don’t scream cartoon.

But zoom in, and textures start looking like they’ve been airbrushed by a '90s wedding photographer. The ultra-wide? Just there for the group photos.

The selfie camera is good, though. Detailed, flattering, and 4K 60fps video is a nice bonus. Basically, the cameras won’t blow you away, but they won’t embarrass you either. It's more of a Robin to your Batman than a Samwise to your Frodo.

A Marathoner, But Still Bloated

✨ GennieGPT: Realme UI 6.0 on Android 15! AI Edit Genie! Three years of updates! So futuristic!

Shayak: Futuristic? More like duplicative. Two browsers, two app stores, two game hubs. Pick a number, Realme! It’s cleaner than older versions, but still stuffed with bloat. And it's high time brands should deal with bloatware before risking public ire.

At least you get long-term updates till Android 18. But Gennie, no amount of AI photo clean-up will make this UI look uncluttered.

✨ GennieGPT: 7,000mAh battery! 80W fast charging! Reverse charging! This is a dream!

Shayak: Finally, we agree. Battery life is the star here. A day and a half with heavy use is rare in this segment. 80W charging isn’t the fastest around, but just over an hour to 100% is perfectly fine.

Plus, reverse charging is handy when your friend’s iPhone decides to die at 30%. Always feels good to embarrass an Applehead, no?

Realme P4 Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is like that gym rat who flexes hard but actually has stamina to back it up. The AI dual-chip setup isn’t just a gimmick; it genuinely boosts visuals and gaming without torching the battery.

Design is stylish, the display is superb, and performance is rock solid for a price tag of Rs 24,999 (base 8GB+128GB model). The price can go up to Rs 28,999 for the 12GB+256GB model.

Sure, the ultra-wide camera is mid, and the software still hoards apps like a paranoid prepper, but overall? This is easily one of the most balanced performance phones in its price range right now.

Should You Buy Realme P4 Pro?