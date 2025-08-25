In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Oppo Reno 14 Review: It seems that nowadays, almost every brand screams “flagship killer,” and Oppo has joined the chorus with the Reno 14 5G, priced at Rs 37,999. On paper, it’s packing a Dimensity 8350 chip, a shiny triple-camera setup with a periscope lens, and a 6,000mAh battery that promises Netflix binges without battery anxiety.

Specs alone sound impressive, but can the Reno 14 5G walk the talk? Time for another round of our spec-vs-reality duel. Let’s get into it!

Oppo Reno 14 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Sleek premium design with flat matte glass back

Impressive 50MP periscope zoom camera

Large 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display

What Doesn't:

Mid-range chipset at a premium price

Bloatware still present in ColorOS

Digital zoom past 30x is meh

Premium At First Feel

✨ GennieGPT: Wow! A slim aluminium frame with Sponge Bionic Cushioning, IP69 rating, and a 6,000mAh battery without bulk? Oppo cracked physics!

Shayak: It does feel slick and extremely lightweight. The flat matte glass keeps fingerprints away, and the Mint Green finish on the unit we reviewed looks refined, very iPhone 13-y (you know, back when iPhone colours were truly enviable).

Despite the hefty battery, it isn’t brick-like. Oppo’s design team clearly sweated the details. Bonus points for the IR blaster. Old-school but handy.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.59-inch AMOLED with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Gorilla Glass 7i… Netflix marathons will never be the same!

Shayak: I agree, Gennie. The panel is lovely. Vibrant colours, deep blacks, and smooth scrolling.

Outdoor brightness peaks well, though 1,200 nits isn’t the brightest at this price. Especially if you are trying to show someone your QR code under the burning Delhi summer sun.

Still, for most use cases, especially if you stick to indoors, it’s a premium display experience.

Solid Cameras, Performance Leaves Wanting

✨ GennieGPT: Dimensity 8350 with Mali-G615 GPU, 1.3M+ AnTuTu score, 90fps gaming on BGMI — this is mid-range royalty!

Shayak: It’s smooth for daily use, and yes, it even handles battle royales well on Ultra or High graphics.

But let’s be honest: at Rs 38,000, the chipset feels a bit underwhelming compared to Snapdragon 8-series rivals. The cooling system does its job, no major heating issues. But try hardcore gaming sessions for hours, or trying to push the camera a bit too much, and you will soon feel your palms warming up.

✨ GennieGPT: Triple camera magic! 50MP OIS Sony IMX882, 8MP ultra-wide, 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto — and a 50MP selfie shooter! Photography heaven!

Shayak: Finally, Gennie’s not overselling, and I completely agree with her LLM-ness here.

The periscope lens is the show-stealer, with sharp 3.5x and solid up to 30x zoom. Main sensor delivers crisp, contrast-rich shots, and low-light performance is pretty reliable too. The ultra-wide is just okay, but selfies are excellent.

Video? Smooth 4K at 60fps with good stabilisation. Vloggers will like this one.

Of course, you cannot expect iPhone or Pixel-level quality, but those phones carry starting price tags of over Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000 (or over Rs 50,000 with festive discounts and exchanges, if you're that lucky). However, for the price you are paying, the Sony sensors are more than up to the task.

✨ GennieGPT: 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging! That’s power plus speed — all-day juice topped up in under 45 minutes!

Shayak: Rare combo of endurance and speed here. Heavy use still gives you nearly nine hours of screen time.

✨ GennieGPT: ColorOS on Android 15, AI features everywhere, three years of updates, five years of security! Software bliss!

Shayak: It’s polished and smooth, but yeah, still very, very bloated. Thankfully, most pre-installed apps can be uninstalled.

The AI tools are fun: reflection removal, image cleanups, live translations, and more trinkets to take your fancy. Oppo’s update promise is solid, but not class-leading.

I am fine with everything, but I simply cannot deal with so much bloatware. It takes a toll on user experience, especially in the first few days of use. Of course, you will have to wrangle this bloathorse down, and with smart usage, you can soon get rid of (or used to) the bloat. But it's high time brands stop feeding us morsels we don't really want.

Oppo Reno 14 Review: Final Verdict

The Oppo Reno 14 5G is like that fashionable friend who shows up dressed perfectly for every brunch: turning heads, clicking selfies, and lasting all day without a recharge. Cameras are stellar, design is premium, and the battery is a champ.

But the mid-range chipset at nearly Rs 38k makes you pause. If Oppo had priced it a notch lower, this would have been a slam dunk. Maybe a festive sale would be the right time to get this one.

Should You Buy It?