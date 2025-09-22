Xiaomi Takes On Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Camera Design, But Adds A Video Panel: Internet Reacts

Apple released its new iPhone 17 series just a few weeks back, and its Pro models have been a head-turner. Well, Xiaomi takes on Apple with a similar rear design to the iPhone 17 Pro, but with a video panel. Xiaomi has now officially announced the launch of the Xiaomi 17 series on September 25 in China. The lineup will reveal three models: Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, along with the new Pad 8 series.

Xiaomi 17 Series Price And Availability

Xiaomi has not shared pricing details yet, but the phones are expected to launch first in China on September 25. Global availability will likely follow in the coming months. Along with the phones, the Pad 8 series will also debut, expanding Xiaomi’s tablet lineup. Pre-orders and early availability could start soon after the launch event. Ahead of its launch, X (formerly Twitter) is filled with posts talking about the new Xiaomi 17 series. Have a look at some of them:

I can't say many details, but I tell you that Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is a good substitute for iPhone 17 Pro Max. pic.twitter.com/ci5QPYoPmr — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2025

Xiaomi 17 Series in real life pic.twitter.com/DmsEjUFIEJ — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) September 22, 2025

Xiaomi 17 Pro/ Pro Max are also peak Xiaomi designs and probably most beautiful smartphone design from front.



1.18mm ultra narrow bezels, super elliptical R angle, Flat screen pic.twitter.com/IkYGGZUk9C — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) September 22, 2025

Xiaomi 17 might just be the prettiest phone in the series.



I see glass effect in the wallpaper btw 😭 pic.twitter.com/Tc2TRGzjOG — keshav (@kshvbgde) September 22, 2025

Xiaomi 17 Series Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro are expected to feature 6.3-inch OLED screens with ultra-thin bezels, while the 17 Pro Max could have a larger 6.8-inch OLED display. These phones will house the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

All three models are likely to support 2K resolution. The standout feature, especially compared to Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, is the rear display panel on the Pro and Pro Max models.

This secondary panel can show notifications, time, AI interactions, and video previews, giving Xiaomi a unique advantage for creators and video enthusiasts.

In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 17 Pro may house a 6,300mAh battery, the standard 17 comes with 7,000mAh, and the Pro Max could pack 7,500mAh. All models support wireless charging.

Camera-wise, the 17 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to feature a triple 50MP setup with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses and Leica imaging optimisation, along with a 50MP front camera with autofocus.