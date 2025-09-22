Flipkart Employees Stay Overnight For Big Billion Days Sale, Video Sparks Debate

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is already live for Plus and Black members, and with the huge sale comes a huge workload. A video shared by marketing employee Simrann Bhambani showing mattresses and pillows being delivered to Flipkart’s Bengaluru office for staff staying overnight during preparations has sparked a debate online. The clip, which has over 1.7 million views on Instagram, shows workers handling tasks like updating inventory, fixing technical issues, and running marketing campaigns during the extended shifts.

Bhambani captioned it, “POV: It's gonna be a looong weekend,” adding, “Yes, we do night stays in the office.”

How Did The Internet React?

The post quickly went viral, and there were mixed reactions online. While some found the long working hours relatable, others joked about the excessive workload or asked whether prices were updated manually every hour.

Many users were seen criticising the unhealthy practice of promoting a toxic work culture. Comments also shed light on the importance of work-life balance and call for healthier work practices.

Some viewers even stressed that staying overnight at the office should not be celebrated and questioned whether such practices are sustainable for employees’ well-being.

People also discussed whether companies in India often expect employees to compromise personal time during big sales events.

All in all, some took the video with a pinch of laughter, some took it with relatability, while many showed concern about the unhealthy practices followed by big corporations.

Flipkart BBD Sale Details And Comparisons



The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale officially begins on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members starting September 22. Shoppers will get great discounts on electronics, phones, clothing, and more.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 sale also starts on the same day, with Prime members receiving early access on September 22.

With multiple platforms offering similar deals, the festive shopping season promises intense competition, and companies are putting in extra effort to ensure smooth operations, accurate inventory management, and timely deliveries, all while managing high online traffic and customer demand.