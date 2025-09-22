Apple Foldable iPhone Leaks: Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, which could be its most exciting product in years. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the phone is being developed in Apple’s offices in the US and by suppliers overseas. While some reports suggested India could help with production, Foxconn in China will still make most of the devices. If it launches, the foldable iPhone will bring a new design, advanced technology, and a high price, showing Apple’s push into a new type of smartphone.

It could also change how people use their phones daily, offering a bigger screen without making the device too big to carry.

Foldable iPhone With Thin Titanium Design

Gurman says the foldable iPhone will look like “two titanium iPhone Airs side by side.” Apple is using titanium to make the phone very thin, strong, and light.

This will be a big challenge, but if done well, it could be a major achievement. The phone aims to be slim yet durable while still folding smoothly.

Power On: Apple’s first foldable iPhone is arriving next year and it will be its most un-Apple like launch yet. Here’s why — https://t.co/iFYiSb162n — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 20, 2025

Users may get a phone that feels small in their pocket but opens to a large screen for watching videos, gaming, or multitasking.

This could make it a new type of iPhone that works both like a phone and a mini tablet.

Foldable iPhone Price And Launch

The foldable iPhone will likely cost around $2,000, making it Apple’s most expensive phone ever. This is similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold Ultra and other high-end foldables.

Gurman says Apple may launch it at its fall 2026 iPhone event, alongside new iPhone 17 models or newer.

If it succeeds, it could set a new standard for foldable phones and attract users who want both style and bigger screens in one device.

People who buy it should expect the latest Apple features and software, just in a new foldable design.