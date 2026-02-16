X Restored After Global Outage Disrupts App & Website

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Social media platform X experienced a widespread global outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the app or website for a brief period. Reports poured in from multiple countries, with users complaining that feeds were not loading, web pages failed to open and the mobile application would not refresh. The disruption triggered confusion across digital communities before services were gradually restored, bringing relief to users who rely on the platform for real-time updates and communication.

Widespread Disruption

At the peak of the outage, users reported blank screens, error messages and repeated refresh failures. The web version of X appeared inaccessible for many, while the mobile app struggled to load timelines or display new posts.

Tracking platforms that monitor service interruptions recorded a sharp spike in complaints, indicating that the issue was not confined to a single region but affected users globally.

Services Restored

After a period of disruption, access to both the website and mobile application was restored. Feeds began loading normally and users were able to post and interact as usual.

There has been no immediate detailed explanation from the company regarding the cause of the outage. However, such temporary service interruptions are not uncommon for major global platforms handling high volumes of traffic.

For now, the platform appears to be functioning normally, with users gradually resuming activity following the brief disruption.