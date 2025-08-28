Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWATCH VIDEO | Will Smith's Tour Video Faces AI Accusations: Distorted Crowds Spark Outrage

WATCH VIDEO | Will Smith's Tour Video Faces AI Accusations: Distorted Crowds Spark Outrage

Will Smith faces backlash after fans spot distorted faces and extra fingers in a tour video, accusing him of using AI-generated crowds.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Will Smith has been accused of employing artificial intelligence in a promotional video of his Based on a True Story tour, after some fans pointed out strange visual glitches suggesting the crowd shots were generated using AI. Published on the official YouTube account of Smith earlier than the UK leg of his tour, the video was called: My favourite part of the tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me, too. However, rather than being heartwarming, it was soon subject to discussion online as viewers noticed something odd about the cheering crowd.

People With Distorted Faces And Extra Fingers?

Several frames depicted what fans termed as AI errors: blurred faces, distorted limbs and even six-finger hands. In one frame, a knuckle seemed to be melting away into a signature that said, "You Can Make It helped me survive cancer. THX Will.”  

Another depicted a headband of a fan apparently fused with the wrist of another person.

The comments were flooded with criticism, labelling the footage as embarrassing and fake AI crowds. One of them wrote: “Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI imagery of crowds... it is tragic.

Some referred to it as low-quality phone footage enhanced by AI, and some wondered why Smith had not outsourced professional videographers.

Debate Over Use Of AI In the Music Industry

The controversy faces the existing debates on the application of AI in music and live shows. Artists, such as Rod Stewart, have just come under fire over dubious applications of the technology, which has further broadened the debate on authenticity and respect towards fans.

Smith is yet to respond to the allegations. His Based on a True Story tour, his first major music outing in years, continues this week with stops in Cardiff, Manchester, London, and Wolverhampton.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
Cities
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget