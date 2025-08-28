Will Smith has been accused of employing artificial intelligence in a promotional video of his Based on a True Story tour, after some fans pointed out strange visual glitches suggesting the crowd shots were generated using AI. Published on the official YouTube account of Smith earlier than the UK leg of his tour, the video was called: My favourite part of the tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me, too. However, rather than being heartwarming, it was soon subject to discussion online as viewers noticed something odd about the cheering crowd.

People With Distorted Faces And Extra Fingers?

Several frames depicted what fans termed as AI errors: blurred faces, distorted limbs and even six-finger hands. In one frame, a knuckle seemed to be melting away into a signature that said, "You Can Make It helped me survive cancer. THX Will.”

Another depicted a headband of a fan apparently fused with the wrist of another person.

The comments were flooded with criticism, labelling the footage as embarrassing and fake AI crowds. One of them wrote: “Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI imagery of crowds... it is tragic.

Some referred to it as low-quality phone footage enhanced by AI, and some wondered why Smith had not outsourced professional videographers.

Debate Over Use Of AI In the Music Industry

The controversy faces the existing debates on the application of AI in music and live shows. Artists, such as Rod Stewart, have just come under fire over dubious applications of the technology, which has further broadened the debate on authenticity and respect towards fans.

Smith is yet to respond to the allegations. His Based on a True Story tour, his first major music outing in years, continues this week with stops in Cardiff, Manchester, London, and Wolverhampton.