Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Could Disappoint Fans: Here's Why

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Could Disappoint Fans: Here's Why

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra will keep the same 5,000mAh battery as past models but could finally get a charging speed upgrade to 65W.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung Galaxy S26 Battery: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is looking to be a beast in many ways, but when it comes to the battery, fans may be a bit disappointed. According to SamMobile, the flagship will continue to use a 5,000mAh battery, eliminating the possibility of an increase in cell capacity in 2026. 

Sammobile is quite a trusted platform to receive Samsung news, but these are just speculations. It might be possible that Samsung fans need to wait till the Samsung S27 Ultra to get an updated battery.

Five Generations, Same Battery Size

Since the Galaxy S20 Ultra was released in 2020, the 5,000mAh battery has consistently featured in the Ultra series. It suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the sixth consecutive device to stick with the same capacity. 

China Quality Certification Centre has just published a listing for the EB-BS948ABY battery rated at 4,855mAh, the same configuration as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, effectively confirming no increase this year. It is a disappointment to those power-hungry users who expected more juice this year.

Charging Boost Could Make A Difference

However, not everything is negative. Reports indicate that Samsung will increase charging speeds to 65W, a significant increase compared to the 45W fast charging available on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Combine that with the fact that Samsung is also about to release a 2nm chipset and software optimisations, and the S26 Ultra can still achieve longer endurance despite the same physical storage size.

With that said, the bar is set extremely high regarding battery life in 2026 flagships, as competitors explore the use of larger-than-typical battery cells, as well as higher-than-usual charging speeds of over 100 watts.

With this safety net, fans may have to wait until the Galaxy S27 Ultra to finally receive a much-needed performance improvement beyond 5,000mAh.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget