Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Could Disappoint Fans: Here's Why

Samsung Galaxy S26 Battery: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is looking to be a beast in many ways, but when it comes to the battery, fans may be a bit disappointed. According to SamMobile, the flagship will continue to use a 5,000mAh battery, eliminating the possibility of an increase in cell capacity in 2026.

Sammobile is quite a trusted platform to receive Samsung news, but these are just speculations. It might be possible that Samsung fans need to wait till the Samsung S27 Ultra to get an updated battery.

Five Generations, Same Battery Size

Since the Galaxy S20 Ultra was released in 2020, the 5,000mAh battery has consistently featured in the Ultra series. It suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be the sixth consecutive device to stick with the same capacity.

China Quality Certification Centre has just published a listing for the EB-BS948ABY battery rated at 4,855mAh, the same configuration as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, effectively confirming no increase this year. It is a disappointment to those power-hungry users who expected more juice this year.

Charging Boost Could Make A Difference

However, not everything is negative. Reports indicate that Samsung will increase charging speeds to 65W, a significant increase compared to the 45W fast charging available on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Combine that with the fact that Samsung is also about to release a 2nm chipset and software optimisations, and the S26 Ultra can still achieve longer endurance despite the same physical storage size.

With that said, the bar is set extremely high regarding battery life in 2026 flagships, as competitors explore the use of larger-than-typical battery cells, as well as higher-than-usual charging speeds of over 100 watts.

With this safety net, fans may have to wait until the Galaxy S27 Ultra to finally receive a much-needed performance improvement beyond 5,000mAh.