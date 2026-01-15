Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWho Is Soumith Chintala? PyTorch Co-Creator Appointed CTO Of Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab

Who Is Soumith Chintala? PyTorch Co-Creator Appointed CTO Of Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab

Soumith Chintala joined Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab as a member of the technical staff after his 11-year stint at Meta. He was recently elevated to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mira Murati, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinking Machines Lab, has appointed Soumith Chintala as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) following the departure of Barret Zoph. Murati announced the leadership change in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “We have parted ways with Barret Zoph,” and confirming that Chintala, who joined the company three months ago in November 2025, will assume the CTO role.

She described Chintala as a “brilliant and seasoned leader” who has made significant contributions to the AI field for over a decade.

Murati went on to say, “...He’s been a major contributor to our team. We could not be more excited to have him take on this new responsibility.”

Who Is Soumith Chintala?

Soumith Chintala is the co-creator and long-time leader of PyTorch, one of the world’s most widely used open-source deep learning frameworks. Based in New York, he has worked extensively on advanced AI algorithms and open-source machine learning software. His career also includes leading large engineering and product teams that have built technology used by millions. Beyond this, he has consulted with hedge funds, worked on robotics projects, built frontend web software, and contributed to numerous open-source initiatives, as per his LinkedIn. 

Chintala spent 11 years at Meta, where he joined as an engineering manager and rose through the ranks to hold senior leadership roles, including Vice President. He resigned in November 2025, having most recently served the role of an “AI fixer” within the organisation.

After leaving Meta, he joined former OpenAI executive Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab as a member of the technical staff. He was recently elevated to the role of Chief Technology Officer.

During his early years at Meta, Chintala created PyTorch, the open-source deep learning framework that today underpins a significant portion of global AI research and development.

He has also invested in several technology ventures, including Anthropic, Voleteo Group, K-Scale Labs, Aiwyn, and Spara, among others.  

MS From NYU, BTech From VIT

Soumith Chintala was born and raised in Hyderabad, India. He attended Hyderabad Public School and had previously shared that he struggled with mathematics during his school years.

Chintala holds an MS in Computer Science from New York University and a BTech degree in Information Technology from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Tamil Nadu.

Before 2012, Chintala worked with Pierre Sermanet and Yann LeCun on EBLearn, a C++-based deep learning framework that contributed to early advances in neural network research.





Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new CTO of Thinking Machines Lab?

Soumith Chintala has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Thinking Machines Lab.

What is Soumith Chintala's background in AI?

Soumith Chintala is the co-creator of PyTorch, a widely used open-source deep learning framework, and has over a decade of experience in AI.

What was Soumith Chintala's role before becoming CTO?

Before becoming CTO, Soumith Chintala joined Thinking Machines Lab as a member of the technical staff after leaving Meta.

What are Soumith Chintala's educational qualifications?

Soumith Chintala holds an MS in Computer Science from New York University and a BTech degree in Information Technology from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mira Murati Thinking Machines Lab Soumith Chintala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
India
Tharoor Highlights PM Modi’s Address On Democracy At Commonwealth Speakers Meet
Tharoor Highlights PM Modi’s Address On Democracy At Commonwealth Speakers Meet
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget