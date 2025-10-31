WhatsApp Finally Lands On Apple Watch: Here’s What You Can Do From Your Wrist

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Finally Lands On Apple Watch: Here’s What You Can Do From Your Wrist

WhatsApp is finally launching on the Apple Watch! The new app lets users chat, reply, and react to messages straight from their wrist, no need to pull out your iPhone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

It was a busy day for WhatsApp users. After confirming passkey support for Android and iPhone, the company rolled out another surprise: WhatsApp is finally coming to the Apple Watch. The new app was spotted in a recent TestFlight build, giving a first look at how it will work.

Though Meta has not officially announced it yet, this update could make chatting on WhatsApp from your wrist much simpler. For Apple Watch users, this has been one of the most requested features for a long time.

WhatsApp Apple Watch App: What You Can Do With It

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp app for Apple Watch finally brings real messaging features to the watch. Until now, users could only see notifications and reply with short preset texts. The new version changes that.

Now you can browse your chats, send quick replies, and even use emoji reactions directly from your watch. It’s not a full standalone app yet; it still needs your iPhone to stay connected, but the setup is automatic. 

You don’t have to scan any QR code. If your Apple Watch is already linked to your iPhone, WhatsApp will connect on its own. There’s also a small indicator on the screen that shows whether your watch is syncing, connected, or has lost connection. 

Once connected, you can scroll through recent conversations easily and reply without taking out your phone. It’s a simple and smooth experience that many users have been waiting for.

WhatsApp Apple Watch Release

Right now, the app is still in testing and available only through TestFlight, which means only select users can try it. 

Meta hasn’t given any official release date yet, but the public rollout is expected in the coming weeks or months. Even though it’s not a standalone app yet, this update is a big deal for Apple Watch owners. 

Soon, you may be able to check chats, reply, and react to messages, all from your wrist, without needing to unlock your phone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
Sponsored Links by Taboola
