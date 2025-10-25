Could Meta’s New Updates Finally Stop WhatsApp & Instagram Scammers? Here's What's Changed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Meta is introducing new anti-scam features for Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp to protect users, especially senior citizens, from online fraud. The company is also sharing tips to help people avoid scams and secure their accounts. These updates focus on spotting suspicious activity, warning users about risky interactions, and making account security easier with passkeys.

Meta’s move comes as digital scams continue to rise, targeting personal data, banking details, and private information, putting vulnerable users at risk.

Meta WhatsApp Anti-Scam Features

WhatsApp is adding a warning when users try to share their screen with an unknown person during video calls. Scammers often pressure targets to show their screens to steal sensitive information like passwords or bank details.

This pop-up alert can help prevent such attacks. Earlier, WhatsApp introduced features that alert users when an unknown person adds them to a group.

The new screen-sharing warning builds on these protections, making it safer for everyone, especially older users who are more likely to fall for scams.

Messenger, Facebook, & Instagram Scam Protection

Messenger is testing advanced scam detection. If a message looks suspicious, the app will alert users and offer the option to send the message to an AI for review.

The AI can suggest actions like blocking or reporting the sender. Users can turn off this feature under Privacy & Safety settings. Meta is also encouraging people to use Security Checkup and Privacy Checkup guides on Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, passkey support is rolling out for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook, letting users log in with fingerprint or facial recognition.

These anti-scam updates are part of Meta’s wider effort, including the “Scams Se Bacho” campaign in partnership with India’s Department of Telecommunications.

By combining AI, account tips, and biometric security, Meta aims to protect users from fraud while making online platforms safer and easier to use.

Senior citizens and vulnerable users now have more tools to stay safe, secure their accounts, and avoid falling victim to scams.