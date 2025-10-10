WhatsApp For iOS Gets Stunning “Liquid Glass” Makeover: Here’s What’s New

Apple’s Liquid Glass design is now making its way to WhatsApp on iOS. After iOS 26 introduced this new interface last month, some iPhone users have started seeing Liquid Glass-inspired effects on WhatsApp. While Meta hasn’t officially confirmed the rollout, reports suggest it is gradually reaching stable users on WhatsApp version 25.28.75. The update brings smooth animations, translucent elements, and a modern, layered look.

Over the next few weeks, more iOS users are expected to get the update, making chats, media viewing, and app navigation feel more fluid, interactive, and visually consistent.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass Update Brings New Bottom Navigation & Animations

The most visible change in WhatsApp’s Liquid Glass update is the redesigned bottom navigation bar. It now has a semi-transparent look with a subtle blue tint behind the content.

Each icon responds with smooth animations when tapped, giving a sense of depth and fluid interaction. Users will notice that navigating between chats, calls, and settings feels more natural and visually appealing.

The bottom bar matches iOS 26’s design language, making the overall interface look modern, sleek, and consistent with the rest of the system.

WhatsApp iOS Liquid Glass Features For Keyboard & Buttons

Other elements in WhatsApp also adopt the Liquid Glass style. The context menu and buttons now have a translucent look with smooth tap animations.

WhatsApp has switched to the native iOS keyboard, which is slightly reflective and blends with the background.

Keys interact subtly with the content behind them, creating depth. Buttons inside chats, media, and settings have been redesigned to follow the same style.

Overall, these updates make WhatsApp feel cleaner, more interactive, and visually aligned with iOS 26’s new interface, improving the everyday experience for iPhone users while making texting, sharing, scrolling, and switching between features much smoother and enjoyable.