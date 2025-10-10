Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWhatsApp For iOS Gets Stunning “Liquid Glass” Makeover: Here’s What’s New

WhatsApp For iOS Gets Stunning “Liquid Glass” Makeover: Here’s What’s New

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out its new Liquid Glass-inspired interface on iOS, featuring smooth animations, translucent elements, and a redesigned bottom navigation bar.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple’s Liquid Glass design is now making its way to WhatsApp on iOS. After iOS 26 introduced this new interface last month, some iPhone users have started seeing Liquid Glass-inspired effects on WhatsApp. While Meta hasn’t officially confirmed the rollout, reports suggest it is gradually reaching stable users on WhatsApp version 25.28.75. The update brings smooth animations, translucent elements, and a modern, layered look. 

Over the next few weeks, more iOS users are expected to get the update, making chats, media viewing, and app navigation feel more fluid, interactive, and visually consistent.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass Update Brings New Bottom Navigation & Animations

The most visible change in WhatsApp’s Liquid Glass update is the redesigned bottom navigation bar. It now has a semi-transparent look with a subtle blue tint behind the content. 

Each icon responds with smooth animations when tapped, giving a sense of depth and fluid interaction. Users will notice that navigating between chats, calls, and settings feels more natural and visually appealing. 

The bottom bar matches iOS 26’s design language, making the overall interface look modern, sleek, and consistent with the rest of the system.

WhatsApp iOS Liquid Glass Features For Keyboard & Buttons

Other elements in WhatsApp also adopt the Liquid Glass style. The context menu and buttons now have a translucent look with smooth tap animations. 

WhatsApp has switched to the native iOS keyboard, which is slightly reflective and blends with the background.

Keys interact subtly with the content behind them, creating depth. Buttons inside chats, media, and settings have been redesigned to follow the same style. 

Also Read: AI Prompt For Karwa Chauth 2025: Step-By-Step Guide To Create Viral Couple Pictures

Overall, these updates make WhatsApp feel cleaner, more interactive, and visually aligned with iOS 26’s new interface, improving the everyday experience for iPhone users while making texting, sharing, scrolling, and switching between features much smoother and enjoyable.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Oct 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Not Good To Play Games With Afghanistan': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
'Not Good To Play Games...': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
India
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
India
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget