HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Bets Big On AI With Features Like Live Photos, Meta Themes & More

WhatsApp Bets Big On AI With Features Like Live Photos, Meta Themes & More

WhatsApp rolls out new AI-powered features including Live Photos, Motion Photos, chat themes, video call backgrounds, document scanning, and stickers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

WhatsApp has added a bunch of new features to make chatting and sharing stuff easier, faster, and more fun. iPhone and Android users can now share Live Photos and Motion Photos with movement and sound. There are also AI-powered chat backgrounds for personal and group chats, plus new ways to scan documents, find groups quickly, and use fun stickers. 

These updates aim to make daily messaging smoother, more creative, and enjoyable. Make sure your app is updated to see them and try out all the new tools.

Fun Photos, AI Chat Themes, & Stickers

With the new update, WhatsApp lets you share Live Photos and Motion Photos that move like short videos and even include sound. You don’t need other apps for this anymore. 

Chat themes now get a boost from Meta AI, so you can create your own custom backgrounds for chats. During video calls, AI can generate cool backgrounds too. Plus, new stickers like Fearless Bird, School Days, and Vacation help you express yourself better in chats with friends and family. 

You can also mix and match themes, stickers, and backgrounds to make chats more fun, colourful, and personalised.

Scan Docs & Find Groups Fast

Android users can now scan, edit, and share documents directly from WhatsApp, making it faster to send files and reducing the need for other apps. 

There’s also a new group search feature, type a person’s name, and WhatsApp will show all the groups you share with them. These changes save time and make it easier to organise your chats. 

Whether you’re in school, work, or just messaging friends, these updates help keep everything simple and smooth.

Overall, the new WhatsApp features make the app more than just a messaging platform. You can now share moving photos, create AI-themed chats, scan important papers, and quickly find groups, all in one place. 

The app is slowly rolling out these features, so if you don’t see them yet, update WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device. Soon, everyone will be able to enjoy these handy and fun tools.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
