The Google Pixel 10 series launch is just around the corner, expected to be unveiled on August 21. Anyways, fresh leaks have made the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold the talk of the town. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is positioned as a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. This new Google foldable phone is expected to carry some key upgrades. Early renders suggest that the overall design will be more or less similar to its predecessor, but durability and storage are now being discussed.

With leaks hinting at a competitive price, excitement is building among Pixel fans.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design and Durability Upgrades

Latest reports and buzz around the rumour mill suggest that Google is unlikely to make any major changes to the design or the camera layout of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

However, the main focus is on the IP68 rating, which will make this one of the most durable foldables yet. The Pixel Pro Fold will weigh around 258 grams, which is heavier than Samsung's foldable phones. Google is following the durability-first approach that makes their foldable sturdier, even if it compromises on weight.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India and Storage Specs

The Pixel 10 Fold might also see a major boost in storage technology by switching from UFS 3.1 to UFS 4.0. If this is true, this upgrade may extend to the whole Pixel 10 lineup.

Coming to the price, leaks suggest that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could launch in India at the price of Rs 1,72,999, making it cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is priced at Rs 1,74,999. The Google Pixel 10 lineup is all set to launch on August 21, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a (expected).

Also, this new Google lineup is competing closely with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series. We’ll have to wait and see what Google brings to the table.