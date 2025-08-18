Google has officially set August 21 as the date for unveiling its Pixel 10 lineup, and the anticipation is already high. The company will host its annual ‘Made by Google’ showcase in New York, where the spotlight will fall not just on new phones, but also on watches and other smart devices. Ahead of the event, both official teasers and leaked renders have given enthusiasts a fairly detailed look at what to expect from the Pixel 10 family.

Google Pixel 10: Expected Price In India

If leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 10 could carry a starting price tag of around Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 in India for the entry-level version. That would position it directly against Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, making the competition in the premium smartphone market even fiercer.

Availability is likely to follow soon after the global launch, with Flipkart and Google’s authorised retail partners expected to handle sales in the country.

Google Pixel 10: A Familiar Design, With A Camera Twist

Google appears to be sticking with its existing design language, similar to the Pixel 9 Pro. However, one key visual change stands out. The standard Pixel 10 is tipped to receive a triple rear camera setup for the first time, bringing a telephoto lens to the base model.

While that aligns it more closely with the Pro editions, Android Authority has noted that Google’s primary camera on the Pixel 10 has smaller sensors, which means it will collect less light than the Pixel 9. This suggests the added telephoto might help balance what could be a step back in main and ultrawide sensors. Pro models, meanwhile, are expected to retain the Pixel 9 Pro camera hardware, while the Fold gets its own refinements.

Google Pixel 10: AI-Powered Photography And Assistance

Artificial intelligence is set to play a more central role in the Pixel 10 experience.

Reports suggest Google will introduce new AI-driven photo tools such as “Speak-to-Tweak” and “Sketch-to-Image,” with the former allowing users to make edits using just their voice. Another leak pointed to “Pixel Sense,” a next-gen assistant designed to predict tasks and integrate more deeply with other Google services.

As per Android Headlines, the phones could also debut “Camera Coach,” an AI-powered guide that offers tips in real-time, helping users frame better shots or adjust lighting conditions.

Google Pixel 10: Power, Cooling And Wireless Charging

Under the hood, Google’s custom Tensor G5 processor is reportedly being manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process, promising both improved performance and thermal efficiency. The battery capacity across the lineup is also expected to rise, with some leaks hinting at thicker builds to accommodate the larger cells.

Another significant addition could be wireless charging upgrades. Sources indicate Google may adopt the new Qi2 standard under its “Pixelsnap” branding, which would bring magnetic 25W charging to the series. This marks a shift from previous Pixel devices, which skipped Qi2 certification.

Google Pixel 10: Durability And Colour Choices

Durability could be a game-changer in this generation. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be the world’s first foldable with IP68 certification, offering complete protection against both dust and water. This is a notable engineering achievement, considering foldables have typically struggled with dust resistance. On the aesthetic front, the phones are tipped to ship in vibrant shades.

The standard Pixel 10 may come in “Indigo,” “Frost,” “Limoncello,” and the classic “Obsidian.” Pro models, meanwhile, will be available in “Porcelain,” “Jade,” “Moonstone,” and black, while the Fold sticks to “Moonstone” and “Jade.”

With the launch event just days away, the Pixel 10 lineup looks set to blend incremental design changes with meaningful updates in cameras, AI integration, and charging capabilities. Whether these tweaks will be enough to sway buyers away from rivals like Samsung and Apple will be clearer once the devices hit the shelves.