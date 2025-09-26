Top 5 Laptop Deals On Amazon: From HP 14 To Asus Vivobook 15, Discounts Up To 70%

Top 5 Laptop Deals On Amazon: Waiting for the best deal to upgrade your laptop? Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale is here, and it’s bringing huge discounts across top laptop brands. Whether you’re looking for a device for work, study, or casual use, now is the perfect time to grab a laptop at a lower price. From Lenovo to HP and Acer, there are deals that include extra bank offers and discounts, making it easier to get more value for your money. Here are the top 5 laptop deals you can check out:

ASUS Vivobook 15

MRP: Rs 79,990 | Sale Price: Rs 45,989 (~43%)

The ASUS Vivobook 15 comes with a powerful Intel Core i5-1335U processor clocked at 1.3 GHz, boosting up to 4.6 GHz with 10 cores and 12 threads, making it ideal for multitasking, entertainment, and productivity.

It features 16GB DDR4 RAM (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM), expandable up to 24GB, and Intel Iris X Graphics for smooth visuals. Storage includes a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display offers 1920×1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits brightness for clear viewing.

Primebook 2 Max

MRP: Rs 34,990 | Sale Price: Rs 19,490 (~44%)

The Primebook 2 Max has a MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor (up to 2.2 GHz) with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable to 1TB.

It runs Android 15-based PrimeOS 3.0 with a laptop-style interface. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers clear visuals, while the 60.3Wh battery lasts up to 12 hours.

It includes dual stereo speakers and dual microphones for calls, and an AI-powered search helps find files, apps, and content quickly.

Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite

MRP: Rs 58,999 | Sale Price: Rs 39,990 (~47%)

The Acer SmartChoice Aspire Lite runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with 6 cores (2.3 GHz base, up to 4.3 GHz boost) and 16GB DDR4 RAM, upgradeable to 32GB.

It has 512GB NVMe storage, expandable to 1TB, and Windows 11 Home. The 15.6-inch Full HD TN display features AMD Radeon graphics.

Other specs include an HD webcam with a noise-cancelling microphone, multiple USB ports, including USB-C, a full keyboard with a numeric pad, and a battery that lasts up to 7 hours.

HP 14 (2025)

MRP: Rs 48,000 | Sale Price: Rs 28,990 (~40%)

The HP 14 laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.3 GHz) and 8GB DDR4 RAM. It has 512GB SSD storage, expandable up to 1TB, and AMD Radeon graphics.

The 14-inch HD anti-glare display offers 1366 x 768 resolution with narrow bezels and 250 nits brightness. For connectivity, it includes 1 USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports, HDMI, AC power input, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500

MRP: Rs 78,690 | Sale Price: Rs 23,989 (~70%)

The Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor (2 cores, 2.8 GHz max) and 8GB DDR4 RAM. It offers 256GB SSD storage, upgradable to 512GB, and Intel UHD graphics.

The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display has 1920×1080 resolution and 250 nits brightness, supporting up to 2 independent monitors. Connectivity includes USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, headphone jack, and power port.

The laptop features a spill-resistant keyboard with a numeric keypad and a multi-touch precision touchpad for smooth navigation.

These are just a handful of deals. If you want to have a look at more such laptop deals, head to Amazon to pick one that suits your needs the best.