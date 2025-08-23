TikTok Ban Lifted In India? Govt Clears Stance Amid Speculation

The Government of India has dismissed speculation that TikTok may soon return to the country, reiterating that the 2020 ban on the Chinese video-sharing app remains fully enforced. The official sources to ANI on Friday clarified that no directive has been issued to revoke the ban, calling circulating claims of TikTok’s revival “false and misleading.”

India Didn't Issue Any Unblocking Order For TikTok

The clarification came after some users reported partial access to the app’s website on desktop browsers, though login and content features remained inaccessible. The application itself continues to be unavailable on Indian app marketplaces.

The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement/news is false and misleading: Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/1BxK5jE4xG — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025



TikTok was among 59 Chinese applications blocked in June 2020, following the Galwan Valley clashes, which marked a sharp downturn in India-China relations, as per NDTV. The ban was justified on grounds of national security and user data protection, after intelligence inputs raised concerns about cross-border data transfers.

The timing of the reaffirmation is notable, coming just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1. Despite ongoing diplomatic gestures, including renewed talks on border trade and air links, officials underscored that cybersecurity remains a red line in India’s engagement with Beijing.

