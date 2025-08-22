Dream11, MPL, Zupee, PokerBaazi Halt Real-Money Gaming After Parliament Ban

Online Gaming Bill: India’s online gaming sector has come to a sudden halt after Parliament approved the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The legislation, cleared in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday without debate, outlaws all forms of online money games in the country. At the same time, it seeks to encourage the growth of eSports and social gaming.

The move has prompted some of the biggest players in the industry, including Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Zupee, and PokerBaazi, to suspend their real-money contests across India.

MPL Announces Immediate Suspension

MPL, which boasts more than 120 million registered users globally, confirmed its compliance through a LinkedIn post. The company said, "Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India. Our foremost priority is our users. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore".

The announcement underscores the platform’s intent to ensure a smooth transition for users while staying aligned with the new regulations.

Zupee Shifts Focus to Free Games

Zupee, another popular name in the gaming space, declared that it would discontinue its paid games. A company spokesperson told Business Today, "Zupee remains fully operational, and our players can continue to enjoy their favorite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will continue to be available for all users for free".

By focusing on free-to-play titles, Zupee aims to retain user engagement while complying with the fresh restrictions.

Dream11, PokerBaazi Also Step Back

Dream11 has also stopped its paid fantasy sports contests. As reported by Business Today, in an internal communication, Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain told employees that there is "no legal pathway" to continue real-money gaming once the law takes effect. The company has shared transition plans with both full-time and contract staff.

Meanwhile, PokerBaazi issued a statement on Friday, acknowledging the need to suspend operations. "With a very heavy heart, we announce that PokerBaazi will be pausing its operations in compliance with The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. Effective immediately, no real money games will be offered on our platform," the statement read. The company further assured players that funds would remain safe and withdrawals would continue without disruption.

With multiple platforms exiting the real-money gaming space, the future of the sector in India hangs in the balance. Companies are now expected to explore alternative formats such as esports and casual gaming to sustain their user base while staying within the bounds of the law.