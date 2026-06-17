Telegram In Trouble Over NEET 2026: Here's Every Country That Banned It Before

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India restricted Telegram over NEET-UG exam paper leak.

This follows Telegram's history of global regulatory challenges.

Brazil, Spain, Russia, Iran also banned the platform.

Telegram Ban: Telegram has found itself in regulatory trouble yet again, with India temporarily restricting the messaging app following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. This is far from the platform's first run-in with authorities worldwide. From copyright disputes to allegations of aiding extremist propaganda, Telegram has faced bans and suspensions across multiple countries over the years. Here's a look at the app's troubled history with governments globally.

Why Did India Just Restrict Telegram?

According to reports, the Indian government temporarily blocked the app in June 2026 and disabled its message-editing feature. The move came after authorities found the platform was being used to organise exam cheating and leak question papers ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination.

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This isn't an isolated case. Telegram has previously clashed with regulators in Brazil, Spain, Russia, Iran, China and Indonesia, with reasons ranging from non-cooperation with investigations to hosting extremist content.

Where Else Has Telegram Faced Bans Or Restrictions?

In Brazil, a federal judge suspended Telegram in April 2023 and slapped it with a fine of $185,528 per day after the company failed to cooperate with a probe into neo-Nazi groups operating on the platform.

Spain's National Court ordered a temporary suspension of the app in April 2024 following a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by major media companies in the country.

Russia banned Telegram between 2018 and 2020 after the company refused to hand over encryption keys to state security agencies. The ban was eventually withdrawn since it failed to stop people from accessing the app.

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Iran blocked the platform nationally in 2018, accusing it of being used to organise anti-government protests that had spread across the country at the time.

China blocked Telegram outright in 2015 as part of its broader internet censorship policy, known widely as the Great Firewall.

Indonesia also temporarily blocked the app in 2017 over concerns that several channels were spreading radical and terrorist propaganda. Access was restored after Telegram agreed to set up a mechanism to take down such content.