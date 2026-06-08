OPINION | The Summer Pollution Problem Most Indians Don't See Coming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poor air quality persists during summer, often overlooked.

Heatwaves accelerate chemical reactions, increasing trapped indoor pollutants.

Unseen indoor pollutants impact health, requiring consistent air management.

Manage ventilation, purify air, and maintain cooling systems.

When winter smog settles over Indian cities, checking the AQI becomes almost instinctive. But in summer, when the sky looks clearer and the focus shifts to staying cool, air quality often drops off the radar. That is the blind spot many households overlook. Even during periods of rain and extreme heat, cities such as Delhi have recorded AQI levels above 200, placing air quality in the ‘poor’ category. Pollution, in other words, is no longer only a winter concern.

During heatwaves, families may be staying indoors to escape the temperature, while still breathing air that carries fine particles, gases and pollutants they cannot see.

ALSO READ: How Delhi’s Pollution Crisis Is Hurting Tourism

How Heatwaves Worsen the Air Indoors

High temperatures can accelerate chemical reactions in the atmosphere, contributing to higher levels of ground-level ozone and fine particulate pollution. These pollutants can enter homes through windows, doors and ventilation systems. At the same time, homes are often sealed for longer periods during summer to keep heat out, which can reduce ventilation and allow pollutants to accumulate indoors.

Dyson’s Global Connected Air Quality Data study found that indoor PM2.5 levels exceeded WHO guidance for at least six months across countries, with severe spikes occurring during summer heatwaves.

During heatwaves, homes are often kept closed for longer periods, which changes how air behaves indoors. Outdoor pollutants, fine particles and gases from indoor sources can enter and remain suspended, particularly when ventilation is limited. This creates an environment where pollutants continue to circulate, even when the air appears clear.

Our approach is to understand how these particles move and build machines that can sense, capture and project cleaner air consistently across the room.

Why This Matters for Families

Poor indoor air does not always look polluted. It may not carry the visible haze people associate with winter smog, but prolonged exposure to fine particles, gases and VOCs may still affect comfort and health. For children, elderly family members and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, the impact may be more pronounced during extended heatwaves.

This makes summer air quality a household issue, not just an outdoor pollution issue. The question is no longer only how to keep homes cool, but how to keep the air inside them cleaner and better managed.

ALSO READ:

Creating a Healthier Indoor Air Environment

Maintaining indoor air quality during summer requires consistent air management. During peak summer months, when homes remain closed for longer periods, take the following measures to make a meaningful difference to the air families breathe.

Reducing exposure to indoor pollutants during a heatwave comes down to a combination of everyday habits and the right technology. Here are a few steps households can take:

Use targeted air purification: During summer, indoor air can carry a mix of fine particles, VOCs and chemical emissions that ventilation alone may not address. The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact captures up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including fine particles and gases, while operating quietly, making it suitable for continuous use in enclosed spaces such as bedrooms.

Manage heat and pollutant entry: Keep windows, curtains and shutters closed during peak daytime heat to help limit outdoor pollutants entering the home. Ventilate briefly during cooler hours when outdoor air quality is better.

Maintain cooling systems: Clean AC filters regularly, as poorly maintained systems can circulate dust and allergens indoors.

Balance humidity carefully: Air conditioning can reduce indoor moisture, leading to dry skin and irritated airways. Humidifiers can help restore balance but need proper maintenance to prevent bacteria or mould growth.

Extreme heat is no longer just a temperature problem. It is also changing how families should think about the air inside their homes. As heatwaves grow longer and more intense, indoor air quality needs to be monitored and managed with the same seriousness as cooling.

For households with children, elderly family members or people with respiratory conditions, the first step is recognising that poor air does not always look polluted. Often, it is already inside the home.