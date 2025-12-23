Spam Calls To Smart Calls: The Telecom Shift That Can Save India Billions In Fraud Losses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Kaushal Bansal

On any busy afternoon, an unknown number can feel like a coin toss. It might be your bank or a scammer who sounds exactly like one. That uncertainty has cost Indian households and businesses time, confidence, and money. The good news is that a sweeping reset is underway. India is wiring trust back into the phone network with simple markers people can see, strong rails businesses must follow, and faster tools for police and citizens.

The result can be measured in fewer frauds, calmer call screens, and billions saved.

A visible cue that looks like trust

The change people will notice first is a new numbering series for service and transactional voice calls. When banks, insurers, utilities, or regulators call with an account update or an alert, they will use the 160 series. Promotional campaigns stay in ranges such as 140.

For years, scammers hid behind regular ten-digit numbers that blended in with personal contacts. The 160 prefix breaks that camouflage. If a caller claims to be your bank and is not using the right series, you can pause, verify, and avoid a mistake.

One window to report, one pipeline to act

Cleaning up a network is not only about better pipes. It is also about better signals from citizens. The Sanchar Saathi portal hosts Chakshu, a single place to report suspicious communications. People can flag voice calls, SMS, and even WhatsApp messages that use Indian numbers.

ALSO READ: We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You

Spoofed international calls can be reported as well. This creates a steady stream of evidence that helps investigators see patterns, trace routes, and shut down operations faster.

A ledger that remembers and rejects fakes

Much of the fraud economy thrives on bulk messaging with fake identities. Distributed Ledger Technology is the backbone that pushes back. Only verified businesses can send bulk SMS or automated calls. Every sender ID and every template is registered and auditable.

The ledger blocks headers that do not match records and cuts the success rate for spoofing. It is quiet infrastructure doing unglamorous work, and that is exactly why it is effective.

Plain labels for busy lives

Transparency helps people decide in seconds. SMS headers now carry clear suffixes. P signals promotional content. S marks service messages. T means transactional. G denotes government.

This is a small change that shrinks confusion. Citizens can sort messages by intent and urgency without decoding unfamiliar names or cryptic short codes. Legitimate senders benefit because their messages are less likely to be ignored.

Clean identities at the source

KYC is moving from paperwork to protection. Every new SIM now requires mandatory verification. Numbers that show risky patterns are being reverified. Lines used for mass spam are shut down.

Alongside this, the TAFCOP portal lets any citizen check how many mobile numbers are associated with their ID. If the list looks wrong, they can raise a red flag. Abuse often hides in the shadows created by weak onboarding. This pair measures cuts that cover.

Names on the screen, not just numbers

CNAP, or Calling Name Presentation, adds another layer of context. When a call arrives, the verified name associated with that number appears on the screen. That makes it harder for a scammer to pretend to be a bank manager or a government officer.

Major operators have begun pilots. The feature will need careful rollout and strong privacy safeguards, but the direction is right. Identity should be visible and verifiable at the moment of decision.

Following the device and the route

Fraud is not only about numbers. It also travels through devices and across borders. The Central Equipment Identity Register tracks lost or cloned phones and can block handsets that participate in scams. The RICWIN portal gives citizens a way to report international scam calls, so routes using VoIP and spoofed origins can be traced. When reports flow in quickly, law enforcement can move faster to shut down call farms and malware hosts.

Cutting the fuel supply

Scammers rely on distribution. The government, working with MeitY, is regularly taking down fraudulent apps and phishing portals. The targets include digital arrest threats and predatory loan apps. Blocking these tools does not end fraud, but it breaks important links in the chain and raises the effort required to reach victims.

No single measure is enough. Together, these steps change the math for scammers. The task now is to pair technology with awareness. With steady execution, India can move from a culture of caution to a culture of confidence. Spam calls will not vanish overnight. But the balance of power can shift. The phone can return to being a tool for work and life, not a source of anxiety, and the economy will feel the difference in real money saved.

(The author is the Co-founder & CEO at Callerdesk)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.