HomeTechnologyCan Your Videos Get Any Cooler? Sora App Adds AI Pets, Cameos, & Easy Editing

Can Your Videos Get Any Cooler? Sora App Adds AI Pets, Cameos, & Easy Editing

OpenAI’s Sora video app is getting a fun update. Soon, you can add AI characters, pets, and cameos to your videos, stitch clips together easily, and join community channels.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

OpenAI’s video generation app, Sora, is getting a big update soon. Bill Peebles, head of Sora, shared the news on X, highlighting new features, better social tools, and performance upgrades. Users will soon be able to add fun character cameos, including pets or AI-generated figures, and do basic video edits like stitching clips together. 

The app’s social experience will change with community-specific channels, and Android users can expect Sora to arrive on their devices soon. These changes aim to make Sora faster, more fun, and easier to use.

Sora Video Generation App Adds Character Cameos & Editing Tools

One of the main highlights of the update is the ability to include character cameos in videos. Users will be able to feature pets, toys, or even fully AI-generated characters in their creations. 

Sora will show trending cameos in real time, helping users discover popular content. On the editing side, the app will now allow stitching multiple clips together, making simple video edits easier. 

Peebles mentioned that more advanced editing tools are planned for the future, giving creators greater flexibility and control.

Social Channels & Android Version For Sora Video App

Sora’s social experience is also getting a makeover. Instead of only a global feed, users will soon see community-specific channels. 

These could be for universities, workplaces, or groups with shared hobbies like sports. The aim is to make Sora more community-driven and collaborative. App performance is also improving, with faster speed, better moderation, and a more responsive feed. 

Finally, Android users will get access to Sora very soon, expanding the app beyond iOS and making it available to a wider audience worldwide.

With these updates, Sora is moving beyond simple video creation. From adding fun cameos to improved editing, social features, and better app performance, the changes promise a more engaging and creative experience for all users. 

Whether you want to make quick clips or join community channels, Sora’s next phase is shaping up to be more exciting and user-friendly than ever.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Oct 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
