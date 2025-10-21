Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyBreaking Bad's Walter White Has Just Made OpenAI Ban Celeb Deepfakes: Here's How

Breaking Bad's Walter White Has Just Made OpenAI Ban Celeb Deepfakes: Here's How

OpenAI has banned celebrity deepfakes on its new Sora app after Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and SAG-AFTRA raised concerns over AI misuse.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

OpenAI has stopped users from making celebrity deepfakes on its new Sora app. The move comes after many raised concerns about the misuse of AI to create fake videos of famous people. The issue gained attention when Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston found videos online that used his face and voice without his permission. He complained to SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood union that protects actors and media professionals. 

Soon after, OpenAI said it would strengthen its safety systems and stop people from using Sora for such fake content.

Bryan Cranston & SAG-AFTRA Raise Alarm Over AI Deepfakes

Bryan Cranston said he was worried not only for himself but for all artists who could be copied without their consent. 

He thanked OpenAI for updating its policy and asked other tech companies to do the same. SAG-AFTRA joined him in raising the issue and teamed up with major talent agencies such as United Talent Agency, Creative Artists Agency, and the Association of Talent Agents. 

Together, they are asking AI companies to protect people’s identities and prevent the misuse of their faces and voices in fake videos.

Even families of late stars like Robin Williams and George Carlin have also contacted OpenAI after seeing deepfake videos of their loved ones. These complaints pushed OpenAI to take quick action.

OpenAI Strengthens Sora Rules After Backlash Over Deepfake Videos

OpenAI has now introduced a strict opt-in policy, which means the Sora app can only use a person’s voice or face if they have given permission. 

The company said it regrets any “unintentional generations” and is working to stop fake or harmful content.

The backlash started when users made offensive and racist videos using the likeness of Martin Luther King Jr. 

After that, OpenAI added new tools that allow families or representatives of public figures to request a complete ban on using their image. 

The Sora app is currently invite-only on iOS, with Android access coming soon.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
India
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
‘Right To Burn Crackers Over Right To Breathe’: Amitabh Kant Slams SC Over Delhi Pollution
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget