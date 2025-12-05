Snapchat & FaceTime Now Banned In Russia: Joins Instagram, X & Others On The Blocked List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple’s FaceTime video calling service and Snapchat have been banned in Russia. The report comes from Bloomberg. This step is another addition to the list of social platforms already blocked in the country, such as Facebook, Instagram, and X.

The ban is connected to allegations made by Russian authorities against both apps. There is also a warning to WhatsApp that it may face the same situation soon. Russia has been tightening online access ever since the Ukraine war began in 2022.

Why FaceTime Got Banned In Russia?

According to the report, Russian authorities claimed that FaceTime was being used for serious and harmful purposes. They alleged that the app helped “organise and carry out terrorist acts” and was also used to recruit individuals involved in those acts.

The authorities also linked FaceTime to other criminal activities, including fraud. Due to these claims, Russia decided to block the video calling service completely.

This move continues the country’s strict control over global tech platforms that operate online. The action against FaceTime fits into the broader pattern of blocking international services during the ongoing conflict period.

Reason Behind Snapchat's Ban In Russia

Snapchat faced the same decision because of similar allegations. Russian authorities said the platform was used not only for communication but also for organising terrorist activities and recruiting people to join them.

They also claimed that Snapchat had connections to criminal activities like fraud. Due to these reasons stated by the government, Snapchat has now been blocked in Russia. Before this, the country had already banned Facebook, Instagram, and X.

In addition, Russia recently warned WhatsApp that it could also face a full ban for allegedly breaking local laws. All of these actions show that Russia is steadily closing access to major social media platforms.